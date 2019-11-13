The National Identification Number-NIN (pronounced as “Neen”) is a unique number issued to successful enrolled individual. This number is randomly generated and it is issued for life.

NIN is used to tie together all records about you – demographic data, fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture, other biometric data and digital signature – in the National Identity Database making it relatively easy to confirm and verify your identity when you engage in travels and transactions.

Who should register and get a NIN

All citizens and legal residents are eligible to enroll for their National Identification Number (NIN).

How you can get your NIN

Upon successful enrolment, a Transaction Slip is issued. The applicant is informed when to come for collection of his/her NIN. A second slip called the National Identification Number (NIN) Slip is issued when the applicant returns to collect his/her NIN. The NIN Slip has your 11 Digit Number at the top left corner, second row. This is the slip that contains the NIN and is valid for all legitimate transactions in Nigeria.

Displaying your NIN

The NIN is your unique identification number to be protected like your ATM/Debit/Credit card number or PIN. It is neither a receipt number nor a certificate number.

If you forget your NIN

You do not need to enrol again. There are two steps to take:

a. Go to the nearest ERC and supply your phone number, DOB or fingerprints and your NIN will be given to you.

b. NIN can be retrieved using a USSD code *346# (Available on all Networks and cost N20). There are two options:

i. Retrieval, with the phone number given/supplied at initial enrolment.

ii. Search, with any phone number while providing your key information

What is the cost of obtaining a National e-ID Card?

The National e-ID Card is free at first issuance for now. However replacement or renewal will attract a fee.

Where to pick up your National e-ID card

You can pick National e-ID Card at the ERC you enrolled. A text message containing your details will be sent to you.

Why the National e-ID card given to individuals from 16 years

The NIN is issued to every individual who have successfully enrolled but the card is given to sixteen years and above in accordance with the NIMC Act which stipulates that the card be given to sixteen years and above.