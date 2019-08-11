Gilbert Ekezie

Piles or hemorrhoids are collections of tissue and veins that become inflamed and swollen. The size of piles can vary, and they are found inside or outside the anus. Piles occur due to chronic constipation, chronic diarrhea, lifting heavy weights, pregnancy, or straining when passing stool. Piles can be diagnosed on examination. They contain blood vessels, support tissue, muscle and elastic fibers. Many people have piles, but the symptoms are not always obvious. But hemorrhoids cause noticeable symptoms in 50 per cent of the sufferers.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr. Obiora Atuchukwu, an individual with piles may experience a hard, possibly painful lump felt around the anus, which may contain coagulated blood. Piles that contain blood are called thromboses external hemorrhoids.

He said internal piles occur more frequently than external piles and they can have a range of sizes, which may be internal or external. “Internal piles are normally located between 2 and 4 centimeters above the opening of the anus, and they are the more common type. External piles occur on the outside edge of the anus. In most cases the symptoms of piles are not serious. They normally resolve on their own after a few days.”

Atuchukwu whose organization is the sole marketer of Pykure herbal capsules and Pykure ointment, Indian herbal products that cure any stage of piles without side effects, hinted that piles can escalate into a more severe condition like excessive anal bleeding, possibly leading to anaemia, infection, fecal incontinence (inability to control bowel movements) and anal fistula, in which a new channel is created between the surface of the skin, near the anus and the inside of the anus. “Also, there will be a strangulated hemorrhoid, in which the blood supply to the hemorrhoid is cut off, causing complications including infection or a blood clot.”

He hinted that piles are classified in four grades: “In grade I piles, there are small inflammations, usually inside the lining of the anus. They are not visible. Grade II piles are larger than grade I piles, but also remain inside the anus. They may get pushed out during the passing of stool, but they will return unaided. Grade III piles are also known as prolapsed hemorrhoids, and appear outside the anus. The individual may feel them hanging from the rectum, but they can be easily re-inserted, while Grade IV cannot be pushed back in and need treatment. They are large and remain outside of the anus.”

The AKO Group CEO who spoke at a conference in Lagos recently also stated that external piles form small lumps on the outside edge of the anus, are very itchy and can become painful if a blood clot develops. “Thromboses external piles, or hemorrhoids that have clotted, require immediate medical treatment with Pykure herbal capsules and Pykure ointment which work deeper and the illness will never return after treatment.”

Atuchukwu further hinted that due to the natural quality of pykure products, pile sufferers need not play down on them.