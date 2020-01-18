A skin tag is a small piece of soft, hanging skin that may have a peduncle or stalk. They can appear anywhere on the body, but especially where skin rubs against other skin or clothing. Skin tags are very common and generally occur after midlife. They affect men and women equally.

Fast facts on skin tags

Skin tags are benign tumors of the skin. They commonly occur in creases or folds of the skin. They are not dangerous, but they can be removed for aesthetic and cosmetic reasons.

Methods of skin tag removal include over the counter (OTC) therapies, excision, and cryotherapy.

Skin tags are benign, noncancerous, tumors of the skin. They consist of a core of fibers and ducts, nerve cells, fat cells, and a covering or epidermis. They may appear on the eyelids, armpits, under the breasts, groin, upper chest and neck.

They often go unnoticed, unless they are in a prominent place or are repeatedly rubbed or scratched, for example, by clothing, jewelry, or when shaving.

Some people may have skin tags and never notice them. In some cases, they rub off or fall off painlessly. Very large skin tags may burst under pressure.

How to identify a skin tag

The main way to identify a skin tag is by the peduncle. Unlike moles and some other skin growths, skin tags hang off the skin by this small stalk.

Most skin tags are tiny, typically smaller than 2 millimeters in size. Some can grow as large as several centimeters. Skin tags are soft to the touch. They may be smooth and round, or they may be wrinkly and asymmetrical. Some skin tags are threadlike and resemble grains of rice.

Skin tags may be flesh-colored or slightly brownish. They can also be darker than the surrounding skin due to hyper-pigmentation. If a skin tag becomes twisted, it may turn black due to a lack of blood flow. The surface of skin tags may be smooth or irregular in appearance.

What causes skin tags?

It’s unclear exactly what causes skin tags. Since they usually show up in skin folds, friction may play a role.

Skin tags may happen when clusters of collagen and blood vessels become trapped inside thicker pieces of skin. Some people appear to inherit an increased susceptibility to skin tags.

Skin tags affect people both males and females, but they happen more often during pregnancy, in people who are obese, and in people with diabetes.

According to a 2008 study, the human papilloma virus (HPV) may be a factor in the development of skin tags. The study analyzed 37 skin tags from various sites of the body. Results showed HPV DNA in almost 50 percent of the skin tags examined.

Insulin resistance, which may lead to type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes, may also play a role in the development of skin tags. People with insulin resistance don’t absorb glucose effectively from the bloodstream.

According to a 2010 study, the presence of multiple skin tags was associated with insulin resistance, a high body mass index, and high triglycerides.

Skin tags are also a common side effect of pregnancy. This may be due to pregnancy hormones and weight gain. In rare cases, multiple skin tags can be a sign of a hormone imbalance or an endocrine problem. They are not contagious. There may be a genetic connection. It isn’t unusual for multiple family members to have them.

Risk factors to consider

You may be at greater risk of getting skin tags if you are overweight, pregnant, have family members who have skin tags, have insulin resistance or type 2 Diabetes and have HPV.

Skin tags don’t become skin cancer. Irritation may occur if they rub with clothing, jewelry, or other skin. Shave with caution around skin tags. Shaving off a skin tag won’t cause permanent damage, though it may cause pain and prolonged bleeding.

People with a sex-steroid imbalance, especially if there are changes in levels of estrogen and progesterone. Studies have found that skin tags are more likely to occur with dyslipidemia, for example, high cholesterol level, hypertension, or high blood pressure.

They have also been linked to elevated high-sensitive C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation. This suggests that skin tags may offer an external sign of an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease.

When to see a doctor

Other skin conditions such as warts and moles can resemble skin tags. Since some moles may be cancerous, it’s best to have your skin tags examined by a doctor.

Your dermatologist or doctor will be able to diagnose skin tags. They will likely do this through a visual exam. If they have any doubt about the diagnosis, they may also perform a biopsy.

Treatment

As skin tags are usually harmless, removal is normally for aesthetic or cosmetic reasons. Large skin tags, especially in areas where they may rub against something, such as clothing, jewelry or skin, may be removed due to irritation.

Removing a large skin tag from the face or under the arms can make shaving easier.

Surgery

The following procedures may be used:

Cauterization: The skin tag is burned off using electrolysis.

Cryosurgery: The skin tag is frozen off using a probe containing liquid nitrogen.

Ligation: The blood supply to the skin tag is interrupted.

Excision: The tag is cut out with a scalpel. These procedures should only be done by a dermatologist, or specialist skin doctor, or a trained medical professional.

Skin tags on the eyelid, especially those close to the eyelid margin, may have to be removed by an ophthalmologist, or specialist eye doctor. Removing a skin tag at home is not normally recommended, due to a risk of bleeding and possible infection.

However, very small tags can be removed by tying dental floss or thin cotton thread around the base of the tag to cut off circulation to the tag.

Over-the-counter solutions

Over-the-counter solutions are available at pharmacies. These freeze the skin tag, and it will fall off after 7 to 10 days. These may also be purchased in pharmacies, although it is recommended that professional medical advice is sought before using these treatments. There is no evidence that removing skin tags encourages more of them to develop.