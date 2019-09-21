Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common health problem caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones.

The hormonal imbalance creates problems in the ovaries. The ovaries make the egg that is released each month as part of a healthy menstrual cycle. With PCOS, the egg may not develop as it should or it may not be released during ovulation as it should be.

Signs and symptoms of PCOS often develop around the time of the first menstrual period during puberty, but sometimes PCOS develops later in response to substantial weight gain. PCOS can cause missed or irregular menstrual periods. Irregular periods can lead to infertility (inability to get pregnant).

In fact, PCOS is one of the most common causes of infertility in women. It also leads to development of cysts (small fluid-filled sacs) in the ovaries

Who gets PCOS?

It happens to women of childbearing age. Most women find out they have PCOS in their 20s and 30s when they have problems getting pregnant and see their doctor. PCOS can, however, happen at any age after puberty.

Women of all races and ethnicities are at risk of PCOS. Your risk of PCOS may be higher if you have obesity or if you have a mother, sister or aunt with PCOS.

What causes PCOS?

1. High levels of androgens: Androgens are sometimes called ‘male hormones’ although all women make small amounts of androgens. Androgens control the development of male traits, such as male-pattern baldness.

Women with PCOS have more androgens than normal. Higher than normal androgen levels in women can prevent the ovaries from releasing an egg (ovulation) during each menstrual cycle, and can cause extra hair growth and acne, which are two signs of PCOS.

2. High levels of insulin: Insulin is a hormone that controls how the food you eat is changed into energy. Insulin resistance is when the body cells do not respond normally to insulin. As a result, one’s insulin blood levels become higher than normal. Many women with PCOS have insulin resistance, especially those who are overweight and have unhealthy eating habits, those who don’t get enough physical activity, and those who have a family history of diabetes (usually type 2 Diabetes). Over time, insulin resistance can lead to type 2 Diabetes.

3. Inflammation: Women with PCOS often have increased levels of inflammation in their body. Being overweight can contribute to inflammation. Inflammation can cause high androgen levels.

4. Obesity: 80% of women with PCOS are overweight. The inability of insulin to function normally is one reason why women with PCOS tend to gain weight or find it hard to lose weight.