Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common health problem caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones.

Symptoms of PCOS

Irregular menstrual cycle: Women with PCOS may miss periods or have fewer periods (fewer than eight in a year). Some women with PCOS stop having menstrual periods. Too much hair on the face, chin or parts of the body where men usually have hair: This is called “hirsutism.” Hirsutism affects up to 70 Acne on the face, chest, and upper back are also symptoms of PCOS.

Another symptom is thinning of hair or hair loss on the scalp. This is male-pattern baldness. Weight gain or difficulty losing weight is another symptom.

Darkening of skin, particularly along neck creases, in the groin, and underneath breast are symptoms of PCOS.

Other symptoms are skin tags, which are small excess flaps of skin in the armpits or neck area as well as infertility.

Can I still get pregnant if I have PCOS?

Yes. Having PCOS does not mean one can’t get pregnant. PCOS is one of the most common, but treatable, causes of infertility in women.

In women with PCOS, the hormonal imbalance interferes with the growth and release of eggs from the ovaries (ovulation). A person who doesn’t ovulate can’t get pregnant. Your doctor can talk with you about ways to help you ovulate and to raise your chance of getting pregnant.

My own kind of treatment

When a sufferer of PCOS comes to me, I ask her how far she has gone medically. Her blood sample must have been taken to check her hormonal levels. Her fallopian tubes should have been checked to see that they are not blocked.

Since a sufferer also has insulin resistance, I ask if she has ever checked her blood sugar levels. In fact, this is why a diabetic drug called Metformin is always part of PCOS treatment. I then start with these steps:

1. Since we have established that most sufferer of this hormonal imbalance are overweight; I encourage them to lose weight. She will be told the kind of diet to eat and will be encouraged to be exercising.

2. The liver is where our hormones are processed. If the liver is sluggish, things won’t work well. So, they will go through liver detoxification. By the way, do you even know where your liver is? Ok, put your hands on your right ribs; move your hand to where your rib ends. Are you there? Okay, that is where your liver is.

3. The ovaries will be detoxified.

4. You will be surprised that spices in your kitchen are very useful for treating this condition. Some of them are garlic, turmeric and garlic.

5. When the woman starts seeing her menses, I teach her on how to track her ovulation periods. So she gets to understand the days to have sex.

After all has been done, if the fallopian tubes of the woman are ‘patent’ (as doctors say), that is, if they are not blocked and the husband’s sperm count is normal, nothing stops them from hearing the patter of tiny feet in nine months.