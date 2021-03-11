Self Care Guide

Cut down on meat

*Try to eat meat no more than three times a week. It is best to eat white meat and lean cuts of red meat with equal portions of fish.

*Opt for hormone-free organic cuts where possible.

Why? Anecdotal evidence suggests that a diet low in meat can substantially reduce your risk. A vegetarian diet halves the lifetime of contracting prostate cancer compared to meat eaters, lowering it from 1:12 to 1:24. Animals have increasingly been fed hormones and other chemicals to help their growth and prevent disease. Prostate cancer- a hormone-based disease-may be strongly linked to the consumption of meat which contains higher level of hormone-disrupting chemicals.

2. No Fatty foods

*Cut down on saturated diary and animal fats and substitute olive oil and mono-unsaturated fats.

*Do not fry food

*Avoid trans-fats, found in margarine, vegetable shortening and processed vegetable oils.

*If you are over-weight, start a diet to reduce your risk.

Why? Diets which are high in dairy products-mild, cheese, butter and saturated animal fats are also associated with a higher incidence of prostate cancer. Dietary fat can affect the levels of testosterone in men’s bodies and since testosterone feeds prostrate cancers, there may well be a link between the two. Vegans who shun both meat and dairy produce seem to enjoy the lowest risks. Lower fat can enhance the immune system and boost red blood cell which destroys cancer cells.

Eat more fruit

Eat five to nine dairy serving of organic fresh fruit and vegetables.

Vitamin C- citrus, peppers and green leafy vegetables.

Vitamin F- spinach, apples and seeds.

BETA-carotene –carrots, cantaloupe,melons and dark green leafy vegetables. Eat plenty of rich red tomatoes sauces. Try to include soya in your diet, soya milk, and tofu or soya yoghurt

Why? These are all high in anti-oxidants which protect our cells against the damaging effects of oxidant chemicals and can help prevent cancers. The most well known anti-oxidants include Vitamins C, E and Beta-Carotene- the plant equivalent of Vitamin A. Soya contains important isoflavonoids which inhibits prostate cancer cell growth.

Vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussel sprouts contain a chemical called Suloraphane which may have anti-cancer properties.

Increase your Fiber intake- The more you eat the greater the ability for it to bind to oestrogen and testosterone reducing the amount of hormones in the body and possibly reducing the risks of prostate cancer.

A recent discovery is lycopene, an anti-oxidant found in processed tomatoes that gives them their red colour. Studies show that men who eat the most processed tomatoes (e.g., on pizza toppings and pasta sauces) were far less likely to develop prostate cancer.

Vitamins: The recommended daily supplements for prostrate protection (check measurements on the side of containers).

Vitamin A, 10,000 International Units (IU); Beta-carotene, 25,000 UI; Vitamin C , 1,000 mgs; Vitamin D, 600 IU; Vitamin E, 600-800 IU; Selenium, 100-200 micrograms; Flaxseed Oil, 1-2 table spoons.

*A cup of pumpkin seeds daily can provide the daily requirement of essential fatty acids which boosts the body’s immune system.