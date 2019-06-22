A small-minded person is narrow-minded and petty. He or she is someone who sees everything in life as a competition.

These people most times see their way as the only way because they may be unwilling to admit that their ways of doing things or opinions are flawed.

They are often difficult to deal with and down right mean or petty, and always getting caught up in small details.

Small-minded people are easily offended, and pick quarrels at the slightest provocation. They are also cynics who blow little issues out of proportion.

They are insecure. They don’t forgive easily, and are very spiteful and vindictive.

They always have something negative to say about people who are doing better than them and are always measuring people up.

They propound conspiracy theories just to discredit others. They never believe others succeeded due to hard work, they always feel people cheat their way to the top.

Small-minded people are quick to form a hate clique wherever they find themselves. They have a crab mentality also known as pull-him-down syndrome.

They problem with small-mindedness is that it goes with one where ever one goes and rears its ugly head once left unchecked. People have problems in their places of work because they brought their petty ways with them to a professional environment.

They treat people they just meet for the first time base on hear-say level rather than first hand observation without prejudices.

They are envious of other people’s successes, they gossip a lot and are very good at rumour peddling. They sometimes cook up injurious stories to make their targets look bad.

Small minded people also tend to be consummate victims; are incredibly insecure; and always have justifications handy to excuse their inappropriate behaviors.

Small-minded people in politics are usually very petty and dirty fighters. They don’t see anything good in what the opposition does even when it’s glaring and commendable. They are never objective in their analysis; everything is about them and their personal gains.

They wouldn’t mind vandalising social amenities just to drive home their petty point. They can go to any length to scuttle commendable efforts towards development as long as it makes those in the opposition look bad.

In the family, small/petty minded parents unfortunately raise their children to be like them. You see children at young age exhibiting all manner of insecurities, hate and unnecessary jealousy.

This often starts like an attitude problem, till it escalates into hating without cause, pulling others down, not letting go easily, and then they become mean and spiteful.

It takes a lot of courage to unlearn and relearn another behavior to live happily. As parents you can deliberately teach them to unlearn such behavior, encourage them to be more open-minded, love and talk to others like they would have others do to them.

Do not stop your children from interacting with your neighbors or their cousins because you adults had a misunderstanding or a fight. Squash your differences with the adults, it doesn’t matter if it’s the children who started the fight in the first place.

When you come across petty-minded people, always look at them with pity for they are under bondage. Do not pick fights or quarrels with them because that is their play ground.

Always remember that you cannot control someone else’s behavior, you can only control your own actions and reactions. It is the best way to avoid getting sucked into their madness which only encourages them to continue with their bad behavior.

When at work, face your duties. Do not hang around them for too long, and when you do, deliberately refuse to be dragged you into their world of gossip, hate and rumour peddling.

Narrow-minded people are all around us and they are never genuinely happy because they are insecure, jealous, angry, envious, spiteful, and in constant need of attention in an attempt to garner pity or using dishonest and manipulative behaviors to paint themselves in good light while making others look bad.

They are never satisfied or grateful for what they have. They focus more on everything they don’t have. They have the specialty of bringing down anyone who truly is happy, leveling up or doing better.

If you encounter small-minded people, always stay true to your values in the most respectful way possible. Avoid the trap of trying to fix them, you might just become an enabler. They will manipulate you into making excuses to justify their petty and mean behaviors.