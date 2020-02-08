Joseph in the Bible didn’t just wake up and became the prime minister of Egypt. I know your pastor said it like that but don’t mind him; his sermon time was too short for him to make all the explanations.

Joseph first managed Potiphar’s estate that it made the best profit ever. Even as a prisoner, Joseph served in the prison without pay, and the man whose dream he interpreted free of charge even forgot him.

But when he stood before Pharaoh––after interpreting his dream, which is a spiritual enterprise––his managment potential came to the fore.

At the end of his lecturing, he suggested to Pharaoh: “Sir, if you want to escape recession, look for an intelligent, competent and hardworking man that will manage the years of plenty harvest so that there won’t be lack during the years of famine.”

I guess he added, “don’t be like some leaders who appoint only people they can trust, don’t do that because people you trust might be incompetent. So, go for the most competent hands.” He was trading principles and talking wisdom.

Of course, Pharoah was smart, he told him that even though he was not an Egyptian, he would jettison federal character and appoint him, Joseph the Jew, because he was more interested in using his competence to save Egypt from experiencing famine than appointing his own people for the sake of it. What a wise man!

A nation that considers competence above every other primordial factor will always grow, it is non-negotiable.

Don’t just lift holy hands and shout loud amen for great things and “I receive it” if you have not developed capacity for handling great things by embracing small opportunities in lieu of idleness.

David first developed capacity in killing bears, lions and other wild lives while caring for his father’s herd before confronting Goliath. He first honed his shooting skills with smaller animals before facing Goliath. So, what aspect of endeavour are you honing your shooting skills?

God sometimes presents Goliath to us as an answer to the lifting we are asking for but the problem is that we hide like Saul for lack of capacity while still blaming God for not answering our prayers.

The conversion of the wealth of gentiles is simply an economic exercise. It can never be converted in a vacuum. Trading of ideas, products and services is usually a platform where God orchestrates wealth transfer.

Isaac had to practice irrigation farming. He was digging wells to water his crops and he then waxed greater than an entire nation because of the utilization of divine ideas and the Philistine envied him.

After constant quarrels with his brother Lot and probably others about cattle grazing routes, Abraham started ranching and grew so great. Wealth transfer by God answers to utilization of ideas he put in your head which will always be about solving human needs. It is the meeting of those needs that commands great wealth transfer.

God has given man capacity to run the earth, he only intervenes when he is invited, when unknown circumstances are challenging his set principles and He only throws Manna when you are in the wilderness and can’t make your food at the moment.

Even at that, Manna is a temporal meal, it is not sustainable, it is not ideal, it is a make shift meal, and it is not actually dependable. Manna is Angel’s food, yes but only given to human based on special temporal circumstances. Don’t wait for Manna; it is an emergency meal that won’t even lead you out of the wilderness.

It is time you stopped begging God for money, God does not really give money. He giveth power to make wealth according to Deuteronomy 8 vs 18. Rather ask Him for power and ideas that will deliver value to humanity and power to execute those ideas. At the feet of that idea, great wealth will be commanded.

Say no to any form of idleness, locate a passion and work it until it works. It is human effort that receives divine effect. Take up a job, learn a new skill, handiwork, skilled labour, even unskilled labour, just do something. No standing, no waiting! You must defeat all the obstacles.

Your small work, small enterprise, and small platform could be an avenue to meet big opportunities. Despise no opportunity especially when you don’t have a better one.

This piece was contributed by David O. Ani