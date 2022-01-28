By Emma Njoku

Nigerians can now effectively monitor and disseminate information on security situation in their environments following the invention of a digital application known as Whatchapp.

The new app jointly developed by two UK-based Nigerians, Chief Christian Ebede and Nonso Marchie, and designed by Emmanuel Azu Nwaolisa, another Nigerian, serves an antidote to the worrisome wave of insecurity that has seriously threatened the social, economic and infrastructural stability of the country.

In a recent chat with Daily Sun, one of the joint developers of the app, Chief Ebede, described Whatchapp as a cutting edge technology with the power of bringing people together to watch out for the security of one another.

“The new technology was developed specifically for Nigerian security situation. There are other high-tech utility apps in the pipeline by Ozone Technologies, which will be unveiled in due course. Since its debuting, WhatchApp has been in great demand as a big-time security game changer in Nigeria,” Ebede said.

He added that the app was designed to connect the users with their families, friends, and neighbours and enables them find out when something important is happening around them, so they and their loved ones can stay safe.

“The current wave of abductions across the country makes every person a potential target, regardless of social class or economic status. This is one of the major reasons Whatchapp was developed to keep Nigerian citizens safe.

“Once you become a Whatchapp user, your location can be tracked anywhere in Nigeria. All you have to do is to make sure your location is switched-on on your android mobile phone, and at any moment you don’t feel safe, or any time there is an emergency, you can send an instant message from the app by pressing the SOS button, and your location would be sent to your friends and family members instantly. “You can do this through saving the names, email address and phone number of your friends and family members on your SOS contact.”

He said Whatchapp enables the users to record and submit video, photographs and accounts of incidents and activities that are pertinent to the well-being and safety of their families and communities.

“Whatchap app has automatic recording capability which enables the user capture and remit the full scenery along with the security alert. The app also enables the user to make instant call for help when he or she or other people are in danger and need urgent help from security agents or other people in the vicinity.

“The app conveys full information in real time as to the exact time and location, as well as the direction map routes of an incident. The app can also instantly receive security alerts from the police and other security agencies within seconds of the alert, so they will know how to avoid or flee that area.

“The new Whatchap app is also an invaluable addition to the communication kit of Nigerian security agencies at all levels, as well as to local security vigilantes and security guards.”

The beauty of the new app is that it does not constitute an extra burden of carriage or added charge. You only need to download the app, just as you would download and install other apps from Google Play store.

