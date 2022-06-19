I felt nothing for Temi, as far as I am concerned whatever we had was long dead and buried with the ashes of his betrayal. “Tobs, you must know I want you back in my life,” the fool said. “You must be kidding me, right? This must be some twisted dirty game, right?” I asked in astonishment. “Dirty game? Tobs are you trivialising my feelings?” Temi asked actually having the audacity to look hurt. This guy is incorrigible, I thought. “What on earth gave you the impression NO the right to hold such a thought as a beacon of hope for your unsolicited attention?” I asked in quiet anger. “Tobs can you not forgive me for the past?” Temi asked looking solemnly into my eyes. “Forgiveness has nothing to do with it!” I exclaimed in frustration. “You are married and a father of 3! Or have you conveniently forgotten that? Why on earth are you hounding me?’ I asked in disgust. “I cannot stop thinking about you no matter how hard I try,” Temi said soberly. “It’s too late now to cry over spilled milk,” I said quietly suddenly feeling pity for him.

I do not understand why men do not look properly before leaping and when the deed is done they start having regrets. The truth is there is no way I will subject myself to an affair with a married man even one who used to have me in his corner.

I would have gladly given my arm and leg if that will make him happy but no he wanted to eat his cake and have it and now he doesn’t want to live with the consequences of his action.

Too bad and too late he must learn to live with the aftershock of his decision. I am no man’s side chick. I have just one advice for men, if God has blessed you with a God fearing girl, who loves you unconditionally, count yourself blessed and keep your zipper up! Dear Dairy, I feel like I haven’t written in ages! Anyway it’s good to be back. It’s been a crazy time.

After we left the club, Temi had the decency to get us back home in one piece without creating a scene. I was done with drama for the night. As usual my panache for not thinking is to bury myself in work; I took solace in keeping busy under the avalanche of case notes, law books and the problems of others.

Seriously guys, you may want to try this; do you know getting involved in the problems of others kind of help keep your mind away from your own problems. I know you might be thinking, well after you are done with theirs, yours will still be waiting.

The truth is yours will most likely pale in comparison to what others are going through. Try it, don’t be so self-absorbed. A few weeks of pro bono cases and mediation on matters that were reported to Warien Rose Foundation by Women going through domestic abuse kept me occupied.

I got so pre occupied and consumed by what I was doing and as usual neglected to care for myself, I felt a bit under the weather for a few days. I did not also go to the Radio Station for a while and reluctantly had to take a break. I am up and about now and how time flies. JHERI HAVI Foundation (JHAVI) is having her Benefit Concert for accident victims today (19th of June 2022) at Rockview Hotel Festac Town.

Yes the organisation that equips accident wards of hospitals and pays for surgeries of accident victims initiated by Jerry Blake. I always feel fulfilled hanging out with Jheri (stage name, he is a music Artist). Chioma Blake, Jheri’s wife called, “Sis, are you guys not attending the Benefit Concert again?” She asked excitedly. “Of course we are, I will not miss it for the world,” I replied equally excited at the thought of seeing the Pillaz, Peterson Okopi of the ‘osuba re ma re o eh’ fame, Toeyoursee Kuforiji, Vic da Praise and even Apostle Success Haruna, whom I had not seen in a while. The girls were already dressed and waiting for me at one of our favourite hang outs in Festac Town.

