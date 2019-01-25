There has been an unusual quietness from the side of foremost Nigerian entrepreneur, Anthony Onoh. Many have been asking where is Onoh, the one-time effervescent CEO of Eurafric Oil and Coastal Services. This question may remain unanswered until probably when he resurfaces on the social scene. This query became pertinent given that Onoh was one of the big boys in the oil and gas sector during the immediate past administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Onoh thrived very well under the Jonathan administration with interests in various sectors of the economy including Aviation, Power, Oil & Gas, Commodities Trading and Real Estate. But since the Jonathan administration left in May 2015, Onoh has literally taken cover for some inexplicable reasons. It was gathered that his last major outing was in February 2016 when one of his companies, Sapele Power Plc, which he purchased some years ago, signed a 300 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Cummings Cogeneration Ltd, as part of plans to build one of Africa’s largest gas-fired power plants. But it has not been a rosy report as Onoh’s company is said to be struggling now. Obviously, his story will continue to astound many who know him to be a businessman and chief executive with an unusual gut. As a businessman, he does not cringe, even in the face of difficulty. Perhaps, this unique attribute was the impetus that made him go into the oil and gas business at a time when many had not given him any chance of survival. When Onoh set up Eurafric Oil and Coastal Service in the 90s, many had sneered at him, but he simply refused to allow his dream die. However, with his disappearance on the social radar, many are insinuating that the businessman’s muse seems to have left him.