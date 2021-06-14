It is not hyperbolic to say that Nigeria must be the most endowed space on the blue marble planet. Other nations daily look at its untold wealth and wonder in quiet grief and joy. Grief borne by envy, and joy elicited by the way the country has messed up its uncanny human and resource strength. Patriot or not, one can’t deny that one’s homeland is a perfect example of how blessing can transmogrify into a curse.

Look at the sheer size of its population. Look at the demographics. Look at the quality of the Nigerian brain. Beyond the versatility, look also at the ubiquity of the Nigerian citizen: just where in this world would you not find Nigerians living and doing so well?

Most, if not all, so-called developed economies are run or accentuated by Nigerians. The United States -the same United States- recognises Nigerians as one of its highest educated migration groups. That conclusion will subsist if you checked around Europe, Asia, let alone Africa. Unofficially, about 15 milion Nigerians are spread everywhere across the world, helping to build their host nations into super brands.

Back home, the remainder of its 201 million populace eke out a living, an alarming majority of whom have nothing but contempt and hate for the country. Ethnic groups, numbering somewhere between 250 and 300, live in perpetual criminal suspicion of one another. Nigerians in Nigeria are more interested in ethnic agenda than in anything nationalistic. It might be a long, unfair shot but it is easier in all of Nigeria to find more Ibibio Nigerians, more Fulani Nigerians, more Yoruba Nigerians, more Igbo Nigerians, more Efik Nigerians, more Ijaw Nigerians, more Hausa Nigerians, more Urhobo Nigerians, etc., than Nigeria Nigerians.

The result is the clannishness, the bigotry, the nepotism, the mediocrity and the devilish injustice that have combined to seize the country by the balls since 1914 or -to shift the goalposts as is our wont- since 1960. All Nigerians know this truth but rather than shame the devil by coming clean, honestly and intentionally, we prefer to point the finger in a manner so hypocritical that hope dries up. One can guesstimate correctly what a nationwide vox pop would find vis-a-vis what and who Nigerians blame for the sorry sight our country has remained. Up north in Maiduguri or Kano or even ‘cosmopolitan’ Kaduna, the finger shall point everywhere but north.

Sssh, this is not a north-only guilt. Among Southsouthern, Southwestern and Southeastern Nigerians, this buck-passing mannerism is also a favourite pastime. Any deep-southern or Yoruba or Igbo Nigerian who dared to blame own people for the Nigetia rot would be attacked or killed. As far as Nigerians are concerned, it is the other ethnic group that has destroyed Nigeria.

Alas, that is so shamelessly untrue and unbecoming of a people who genuinely seek a better deal. What’s wrong with Nigeria is a simple question, only rendered difficult or impossible by a century of lies, hate, greed, foolishness and vengeance. Nigerians play lousy politics with Nigeria but expect magic every time. Nigerians undermine Nigeria at every turn but never stop praying and believing that a miracle would overnight transform the country into El Dorado.

Which is why Nigerians have been waiting for Godot. However, with our monstrous resourcefulness, we have all it takes to, unlike the two men, Vladimir and Estragon, in the 1955 play by an Irish writer, Samuel Beckett, expedite the arrival of our own Godot.

Second things second, let us all undergo a mindset reset. Let us all swear never again. Let us all forget and forgive the past. Let us all determine to recalibrate the present to activate a future that has eluded this country for an age.

This will show in how we start to treat the country, differently. President Muhammadu Buhari -no matter how much you hate him or (mis)judge his actions and inaction- can only perform better with support -not with curses, not with insults, and certainly not with all the distraction we throw at him every day. Ditto, our governors, chairmen, lawmakers and other leaders. Nigerians must not be too angry or too bitter as to resort to outright condemnation of every effort by our compatriots in government; some of whom are quite diligent, altruistic and clean.

The time to stop badmouthing Nigeria is now. This sweet country is our Plan A, our Plan B, our Plan C, all the way to Plan Z and more. Let Nigerians take ownership of the Nigeria and contribute everything we can plus everything we can’t to change it. This is not only possible but also we have the men and the material and the heavenly say-so to achieve it.

On their part, let our leaders meet the people halfway. Public officers given to corruption in every ramification, and their colleagues given to injustice under whatever guise as well as others given to allied vices that tend to frustrate Nigeria and Nigerians must eschew them forthwith. The masses must become apolitical, more aware, and less apathetic both in the leadership recruitment process and during the tenure proper. We cannot pile the much pressure for money and sundry favours as we do on our leaders and expect them to never either help themselves to the public till or underperform.

Finally, every leader at the centre or any other stratum must ensure that justice is done to every citizen -and seen to have been done. Let ethnic majorities and minorities be treated fairly and transparently. Let no citizen be made to feel second-class or unwanted. This road map will fix what’s wrong with our fatherland and return us to our pride of place -high up there among the world’s greatest.

God bless Nigeria!

My Dad: Cancellation of my 50th birthday D-Day events

My elder brother, and new Head of (our) House, Pastor Eddie Mike, has approved for me to announce -formally- that our Dad, Etubom (Elder) Michael Mbaba, aged 76, has returned to his Maker. His funeral is billed for 30th October. Accordingly, my golden jubilee celebratory events (excluding thanksgiving service) lined up for 12th August have been postponed to next year.

However, renovation of Adiahaobong Secondary School (a Michael BUSH @ 50 Project) as well as the support to 50 Market Women, etc. and a thanksgiving service shall go on as planned. While I enjoin you to include our House and me in your prayers, I also request you to support the School Project via: linkhttps://twitter.com/CrowdfundCentre/status/1392438892918362114?s=20 or directly to Adiahaobong Secondary School Michael BUSH @ 50 Project, 1012132781, Keystone Bank. I thank Mr. Robin Stern, Executive Director of Be Better, Not Bitter, INC, an NGO in Dallas, Georgia, USA for supporting the project with 15 computer sets, etc.