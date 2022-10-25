By Chinenye Anuforo

Meta, parent company of instant messaging app, WhatsApp has restored services of the app almost two hours after global outage.

WhatsApp users across the world, Tuesday reported being unable to send or receive messages.

Users of the instant messaging app in Nigeria also reported unable to send or receive messages on the app.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, said more than 57,600 reports of problems had been submitted at 8.41am, with issues first detected just before 8am.

However, the number of users experiencing issues could be much higher due to the way the website collects data.

WhatsApp users from around the world have taken to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to complain that the app is not working.

Downdetector also found more than 11,000 users in India, and 19,000 in Singapore, had reported experiencing issues.

Users have found that while they can open the app and access their conversations, it is failing to deliver new messages or successfully send any.

A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for the platform’s parent company, Meta, said.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and around the world, and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.