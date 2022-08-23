By Chinenye Anuforo

In January 2018, the WhatsApp platform launched the WhatsApp Business App targeted at businesses that want to establish an official presence on WhatsApp’s service, engage audiences, accelerate sales and drive better customer support. SMBs represent a sizable percentage of the economic population and have shown great potential to grow, to create opportunities and to overcome poverty after the Pandemic.

The WhatsAppreneur campaign aims to provide the resources businesses need to unlock their growth potential and help build a more resilient, inclusive, and empowered society. The campaign also spotlights three SMBs from Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya who are using the WhatsApp Business app to grow their business and reach more customers.

In this interview, Balkissa Ide Siddo, Director of Public Policy, Africa, Meta shares how WhatsApp is committed to supporting SMBs economic empowerment, through providing resources for businesses and valuable connections that will help them thrive.

What is the WhatsApp campaign all about and what inspired it?

The ‘WhatsAppreneurs campaign’ aims to profile small entrepreneurs from Africa who are using the WhatsApp Business app to grow their business and reach more customers, while also helping other aspiring start-ups learn more about the features and business opportunities the app offers. We understand that small businesses represent a sizable percentage of the economic population, demonstrating great potential for growth and the ‘WhatsAppreneurs’ campaign will help support micro, small and medium enterprises across Africa by providing digital tools to reach customers and scale their businesses.

Who are the people involved?

WhatsApp is spotlighting three SMBs in this campaign, ranging from a fashion designer to small business owners. One of them is Christabel, the founder of Designer Fragrance Oil. Designer Fragrance oil is a perfume brand she founded in 2017 with very little capital of 5,000 Naira. Currently, she sources her raw materials from France, makes the products from home, and she delivers them across the country.

The campaign also features Adjasam Apparel , a Ghanaian fashion brand that produces unique artistic hand-painted garments and GracePak Ventures, a toy business in Kenya that produces quality toys.

How can SMBs continue to leverage WhatsApp for business growth?

The WhatsApp Business app is free to download and free to use, and was designed with small businesses in mind. It’s very similar to the consumer app, but with additional features, such as a business profile, a catalogue feature to showcase products and services, plus the ability to send quick replies and label your messages. In addition to helping businesses grow, the WhatsApp Business app also provides an opportunity for businesses to create a much deeper and stronger relationship with their customers, often starting with real-time one-on-one conversation via chat, unlike transactional phone calls or SMSs. This will help businesses thrive in their markets, reach more customers, and grow their businesses consistently.

Are there any other opportunities WhatsApp offers small businesses owners in Africa and how can it be accessed?

Yes, WhatsApp is committed to supporting SMBs’ economic empowerment, by providing resources for business and making valuable connections. On the Meta website, we have a free course directory on WhatsApp including Get started on WhatsApp: A course on learning how to set up your business and connect with customers on WhatsApp, that business owners can enrol onto.

Any advice for SMBs using WhatsApp to engage customers?

I would advise SMBs to make use of the WhatsApp for Business app to build stronger customer relationships. Using WhatsApp for Business increases efficiency and helps easily showcase products and services with tools designed to grow businesses. Features like business profile, quick replies, automatic greeting message, label contacts, catalogue, collections and many more provide easy interaction with customers while saving SMBs’ valuable time and energy.