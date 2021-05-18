From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned Nigerians to be wary of the new WhatsApp Messenger privacy policy to avoid dire consequences.

WhatsApp shared a reviewed Privacy Policy on January 4, informing its users outside the European Union that it would now share their information with Facebook and its sister companies following the acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook in 2014.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relation, Mrs Hadiza Umar, the agency stated that to understand the issues and give an opportunity to explain its views as well as address the growing concerns of Nigerians, NITDA in collaboration with the African Network of Data Protection Authorities, confronted the global policy officials of Facebook Incorporated, the owners of WhatsApp platform, on April 9 about the new privacy policy.

According to Mrs. Umar: ‘The Facebook Team confirmed that private messages shared on WhatsApp consumer version are encrypted and not seen by the company. But the metadata (data about the usage of the service) which is also personal information is shared with other members of the Facebook Group.’

She said that as a result, Nigerians are advised to explore other available platforms with similar functionalities, but tighter privacy policies and security.

‘More also, they should limit the sharing of sensitive personal information on private messaging and social media platforms as the initial promise of privacy and security is now being overridden on the bases of business exigency.

‘To improve compliance with the NDPR, we have also raised concerns as to the marked difference between the privacy standard applicable in Europe, under the GDPR and the rest of the world.

‘Nigeria’s engagement with Facebook continues. NITDA, with stakeholders, is exploring all options to ensure Nigerians do not become victims of digital colonialism. Our national security, dignity and individual privacy are cherished considerations we must not lose. Because of this, we shall work with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to organize a hackathon for Nigerians to pitch solutions that can provide services that will provide functional alternatives to existing global social platforms,’ the statement further read.