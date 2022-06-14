By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

WhatsApp has announced the launch of the WhatsAppreneurs campaign, profiling small entrepreneurs from Africa who are using the WhatsApp Business app to grow their business and reach more customers. The campaign will highlight the stories of Small and Medium Business owners in Africa, and help them and others like them learn more about business growth opportunities available with the WhatsApp Business app through a virtual educational webinar.

Commenting on the launch of the WhatsAppreneurs campaign, Balkissa Ide Siddo, Public Policy Director for Africa said “Across Africa, small and medium business owners are using the WhatsApp Business app to develop their business, showcase their products, close sales, and connect with their customers. The WhatsApp Business app provides a tool to help businesses thrive in their markets, reach more customers, and grow their businesses consistently. We are delighted to be a part of the success stories of small businesses who are so important to communities across Africa.”

As SMBs represent a sizable percentage of the economic population demonstrating great potential for growth, opportunity creation, and overcoming poverty post-pandemic, there is a need to provide support through digital tools to help them scale. The WhatsAppreneur campaign serves the purpose of providing the resources businesses need to unlock their growth potential and help build a more resilient, inclusive, and empowered society.

In addition to helping businesses grow, the WhatsApp Business app also provides an opportunity for businesses to create a much deeper and stronger relationship with their customers, often starting with real-time 1:1 conversations via chat, unlike transactional phone calls or SMSs. The WhatsApp Business app is free and allows users to create a business catalogue on WhatsApp that can be viewed by users from anywhere.

