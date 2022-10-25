WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta that is used by many for quick texting is reportedly facing an issue. WhatsApp users in Nigeria are currently unable to send and receive messages.

According to Downdetector, the website which monitors real-time problem & outage, user reports indicate WhatsApp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT (08:17am). It adds, about 28,413 users have already reported the problem on their website. 69% of the people who have reported the issue complains to have problem in sending messages, while 7% are facing problem with the App and 24% of them are reporting problem with the server connection.

According to Reuters, WhatsApp users in France are also suffering with the issue. “WhatsApp stopped working for many users across France on Tuesday, with around 9,540 problems registered in the last 24 hours about the Meta Platforms owned service on the Downdetector.”

Several users have taken to Twitter to report the issue. It’s about an hour that users are facing problem in sending and receiving messages.