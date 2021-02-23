WhatsApp has detailed what will happen to your account, if you don’t accept its new privacy terms by May 15, 2021.

Last week, WhatsApp published a blog post explaining that users will eventually have to accept its controversial privacy terms to continue using its service.

The platform has now detailed the consequences of not accepting the changes by the May 15 deadline.

In an FAQ published on its website, WhatsApp notes that users will risk losing the platform’s full functionality, if they don’t accept the updated privacy policy.

“For a short time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app,” writes WhatsApp.

The messaging app confirmed that the “short time” will last a few weeks.

WhatsApp also noted that its policy regarding inactive users will apply after May 15.

That said, the Facebook-owned messaging service will not delete your account, if you don’t accept the new policy. You will also be able to export your chat history on Android or iPhone and download a report of your account before the deadline.

However, if you choose to quit WhatsApp, you won’t be able to reverse the account deletion as “it erases your message history, removes you from all of your WhatsApp groups, and deletes your WhatsApp backups.”