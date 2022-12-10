From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A human rights group, Benue Coalition For Human Rights Protection (BCHRP), has condemned incessant acts of jungle justice in Benue State.

The coalition made this condemnation in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr Jimmie Adzande, as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 World Humanitarian Day.

The group also urged Nigerians to lend a helping hand to girls, women and vulnerable members of society to enable them to live quality lives and fulfil their dreams.

Celebrating the grand finale of the 2022 #16days of activism campaign, creating awareness against human rights violations in Makurdi, Adzande called on Benue youths who are in the habit of taking laws into their hands to desist from such acts and to report suspects to the appropriate authorities for action.

While urging the people to remember that they are a human race, the group’s coordinator said “We are not in the wild jungle, where only the strong survive. We are humans and by that, we must continue to uphold human dignity, in spite of vulnerabilities or differences in gender, race, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic and political divides.”

Lamenting cases of human rights violations in the society, he noted that in recent times, there has been an upsurge in extrajudicial killings, (jungle justice) in Benue state.

“Two days ago, a man was lynched in Makurdi through allegations of theft or armed robbery. His life is gone, but for the truth, only God knows. Is this how we will continue to kill our brothers and sisters” he queried

The theme for the 16 Days of Activism Campaign for 2022 is: “Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment to build Women’s Resilience against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide: Connect, Collaborate, Contract!”

He further said, “As you read this text, a lady is raped, a child is trafficked into the wide for labour, a girl is denied a formal education because she is female, a disabled relation is locked out because of his condition.

“This is not human dignity; this is an infringement on the rights of these ones. Their human dignity is stripped.

“We are eager to survive under tough times, however, we must understand that every human has rights. These include the right to life, the right to a fair trial, freedom from torture and other cruel and inhuman treatment, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to health, education and an adequate standard of living, etc. But we must also remember that where your own rights stop, someone else begins.

“It is give-and-take. The golden rule is to do unto others what you will want them to do to you. Please, we are humans, not wild animals. Give a hand to our girls and women, the vulnerable members of society. Let us in our little ways, provide a common ground for all. Human rights are universal and inalienable,” he said.