The first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has saluted the courage and contributions of stakeholders in providing humanitarian support to victims of human and natural disasters across the country.

Mrs Buhari gave the eulogies in her social media handle on Friday to mark the World Humanitarian Day(WHD2022) in Abuja.

” The human race is our common and primary race; We must collectively protect it.

” If it takes a village to raise a child, t takes all of humanity to protect the human race,” she said.

She also acknowledged the tenacity and courage of both national and international stakeholders in supporting the protection and promotion of the dignity of human race.

” Today, I join in the global celebration of world Humanitarian Day.

” We acknowledge all those who make sacrifices to honor and protect the dignity of humanity by providing support to the less privileged especially those in hard to reach environment and victims of conflict and natural disaster, ” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, the United Nations set aside August 19, every year to commemorate the anniversary of the bombing of its headquarters in Iraq where 22 people lost their lives.

They included humanitarian aid workers who were providing life-saving assistance to suffering people all over the world.

Those workers who live in conflict zones or in areas devastated by natural disasters are especially vulnerable.

The day also pays tribute to the thousands of humanitarian workers who gave their lives and suffered injuries in the course of their work(NAN).