By Kate Halim

Prince Adeleke Ogunkomaiya became the lucky winner of N2 million naira, the grand prize for the Wheel of Luck TV game show on Sunday March 20th, 2022.

The new quiz show is produced by BiCommunications Ltd known for their television security programme, Crime Fighters.

The show was hosted by renowned TV host Mike Mesikenor, and aired live on Lagos Television (LTV). It had a studio audience of over 400 participants.

This game show takes participants through quiz sessions where they are tested on their general knowledge about Nigeria’s History and current affairs.

As they advance on the show they get to spin the Wheel of Luck (a wheel with different amounts of money inscribed on it) that gives them the chance to either move on to the next level or win instant cash prizes.

Intermittently, random questions are thrown to the audience who can win mouth-watering prizes like TV sets, fridges, phones, generators, etc. It is a game show where with good knowledge of Nigeria and some element of luck, anybody can be a winner.

While presenting the cheque to the winner at BiCommunications Head office in Lagos, the Managing Director, Aisha Tosan Agberebi who is also the creator and executive producer of the show, gave reporters her reasons for creating the show.

She explained that the reading culture is fading, especially among young people in Nigeria to a shameful extent that people do not have the slightest idea about things happening around them not to talk of their history.

“It was for this reason that I created the Wheel of Luck with a laudable cash prize, which hopefully will encourage Nigerians to seek to know about themselves and their history.”

She expressed her satisfaction at the maiden edition of the show that had 12 winners in all, in various prize categories.

BiCommunications plans to build on the success recorded at this first edition to make it a bi-monthly show. The show is accredited by the National Lottery Commission and Lagos Lotteries, whose representatives were around to observe and ensure fair play during last Sunday Show.

Agberebi added that: “To participate and stand a chance to win up to two million naira cash prize, intending participants can purchase tickets online at www.wheelofluckng.com at just 500 naira per ticket.”

She noted that The Wheel of Luck is a great opportunity and open to individuals and corporate organizations willing to partner or sponsor. Together we can make this authentic and proudly Nigerian brand, bigger and better,” she stated.