Indigenes of Achina town in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State resident in Abuja observed a public holiday on July 8, 2021, to honour one of their own, Chief Modestus Okechukwu Umenzekwe, for a feat recently achieved.

The honour was in celebration of his recent appointment and inauguration as a member of the governing board of one of the agencies of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at Par Excellence Parks and Garden, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, where Achina indigenes resident in Abuja, who are mostly businessmen, civil servants and politicians, abandoned their businesses and other activities to honour their own.

The event provided an opportunity for a reunion of old friends from within Abuja and environs, and other Achina indigenes, associates and well-wishers who accompanied the celebrant from Lagos for the inauguration. It was also a moment of laughter, hugs, pats on the back, handshakes, reliving memories, exchange of business cards, contacts and several other pleasantries.

Chairman of the board of trustees, Achina Town Union (ATU), Abuja branch, Okwudili Obi Hycient, told Daily Sun that the reception was organised to honour Chief Umenzekwe for the feat he achieved, and financial pressure was not put on anybody to contribute; rather, people made willful contributions to the cause.

He said: “We just want to celebrate our brother. His appointment has projected our town, Achina. The banner over his head is Achina. Undoubtedly, he has put the entire Achina in the limelight and we are hoping that many will rise through his platform.

“He is on a national service now, which requires that he caters for the welfare of the entire country. So, we are not putting him under any pressure to do anything for our community because he’s on national assignment.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of works for finding Umenzekwe worthy of the appointment, promising him maximum support and cooperation of Achina people in Abuja and beyond that would help him succeed.

The BoT chairman disclosed that a lot of efforts were being made at the level of the ATU to ensure that Achina indigenes resident in Abuja enjoy protection, cover, guidance and support, financially and otherwise, needed to succeed in any area of endeavour.

President of the Abuja chapter of the Anambra State Towns’ People Association (ASTPA), Chief Arinze Anadu, congratulated Umenzekwe on the appointment, describing it as a big plus for the people of Achina in particular and Anambra State in general.

He expressed optimism that the appointment would translate to more human and infrastructural development that would herald a better life for Achina people, Anambra State and Nigeria. He charged Umenzekwe to be a good ambassador of the state and the South-East region, and also endeavour to justify the trust and confidence reposed on him by the President Buhari, Fashola and other stakeholders in the sector.

At the level of ASTPA, Anadu assured him of the support and cooperation of the association that would ensure he succeeds, encouraging him to freely reach out to them whenever he had the need.

Chairman of ATU, Abuja branch, Okwudili Ezenwa Remijus, said he decided to facilitate the grand reception for Umenzekwe to counter the wide belief that “a prophet is not honoured in his home by his own”.

“We have come to realise that, if you don’t blow your trumpet, no one will do that for you. That’s why we organized this event. As leaders of ATU in Abuja, we decided to declare public holiday for all Achina indigenes in Abuja to celebrate our own who, through the help of God and man, has put Achina in the national and global map as a result of the federal appointment.

“The grand reception was solely financed through individual contributions. Funds in our purse were not touched for the purpose of the event. It’s an indication that people appreciates him and pray for his success. Our dream and prayer is that he succeeds and becomes something greater in future for the betterment of Achina, Anambra State and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Umenzekwe, in his remarks, expressed joy over the show of love and brotherhood that came from his people of Achina, particularly the leadership of the Abuja branch of ATU.

He commended President Buhari and Fashola for the trust and recognition, assuring them of maximum commitment to the responsibility in order to achieve his desire and that of the minister to provide dividends of democracy to Nigerians, particularly in the housing sector.

