Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The philanthropic gestures of Anambra-born oil magnate and billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze, were recently rewarded by traditional rulers in the state.

Popularly known as Ozoigbondu (the one who fights for the wellbeing of the Igbo), Arthur Eze is of royal blood from the Ukpo royal dynasty in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state. His elder brother is the traditional ruler of Ukpo community, and he has always supported the traditional institutions within and outside the state.

At a recent meeting of traditional rulers in Anambra State, held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Ukwulu community, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, the royal fathers prayed for Prince Eze and assured him that his day of honour was near.

Igwe Uyanwa, chairman of Anambra Central Council of Traditional Rulers, said Arthur Eze had been giving a helping hand to humanity, irrespective of class or social status, for over three decades. He noted that traditional rulers in his home state must set aside a day to honour him while he is alive because of several positive landmarks he has recorded.

“Prince Arthur Eze is one man that government and private individuals benefit from in several ways. Those who know him are better for it because he is there for you at all times and seasons. God gave him the gift of generosity, knowing people and assisting humanity. He deserves our highest honour because he has been consistent in his concern for our welfare and welfare of others,” Igwe Uyanwa said.

Traditional ruler of Alor community, Igwe McAnthony Elibe Okonkwo, said Prince Arthur Eze might not be the richest person in Nigeria but he has earned a reputation as the greatest giver. He extolled Prince Eze’s concern for the welfare of his people, which was also evidenced by the recent attraction of the Police Zone 13 Command headquarters to Anambra State.

Igwe Okonwko noted that the gesture had lessened the burden of Anambra people. He noted that many Anambra citizens have perished in road crashes while on their way to Zone 9, Umuahia, where the entire South-East had its zonal police command before the creation of the Zone 13, covering Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra.

Traditional ruler of Isseke said, with Prince Arthur Eze’s connection to the centre, it was easier now to get a President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction. He stated that through Prince Eze’s relationship with President Buhari, there was now a remarkable improvement in the relationship between the Igbo and the Presidency, which could manifest in more development projects for the Igbo.

Igwe of Nawfia community, Chijioke Nwankwo, said Prince Arthur Eze’s name would enter the Guinness Book of Records as the greatest philanthropist. He noted that, while some others engaged in philanthropy for hidden interests, Eze was doing his without expecting anything in return.

He commended Prince Eze for fighting for the welfare of the traditional institution through his struggle for the government to recognise and pay the monarchs 5 per cent of statutory local government allocations, as the law stipulates.

Nteje monarch, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, who summarised the position, said the traditional rulers in Anambra wished longevity for Prince Arthur Eze so that his dreams for better Igboland and Nigeria would manifest. Odegbo said Eze’s wealth had continued to grow because of the man’s ability to give and to build people.

In his response, Prince Eze thanked the royal fathers for holding forth in their various communities and helping in making the state better.

He said he would continue to fight for the welfare of the traditional rulers, noting that they should be accorded their rightful position at all times in society. He said the statutory payment of 5 per cent of local government revenue was the law, regretting that most governors have been breaching the law since no one had protested.

He expressed regret that the absence of elected local government chairmen in Anambra State for many years had also contributed in making the traditional rulers go cap in hand to the state government for their welfare, which he described as an aberration.

He extolled the virtues of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who he said was a wise man for the manner he built bridges with the North through the Sarduana of Sokoto and Tafawa Balewa.

He said the seed of discord between the North and the Igbo should be broken totally so that both regions could enjoy a harmonious relationship for the benefit of all.

The Eze Uzu III of Awka, Austin Ndigwe, who thanked the traditional rulers for their kind words to Prince Arthur Eze, asked them not to play second fiddle but assert and defend their rights.

South East zonal chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddik, who was also present, thanked the royal fathers for the peaceful coexistence and relationship between the Fulani and communities in Anambra State. He said the Sultan of Sokoto would write an appreciation letter to the Igbo monarchs on this positive development, even as he thanked Prince Arthur Eze for fostering such harmonious relationships.