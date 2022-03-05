On Sunday, February 27, 2021, family, friends and associates turned out en-masse to celebrate the Ogarambadiugwu I of Nkwerre and the matriarch of the Anyiam-Osigwe dynasty, Chief Mrs. Dorothy Chinyere Anyiam-Osigwe as she turned 90. The celebration, which had several dignitaries in attendance including Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Anyiam-Osigwe offspring, was to mark a lifetime of achievements and God’s benevolence to the passionate teacher, mother, entrepreneur and humanitarian.

The massive attendance of dignitaries at the thanksgiving service held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba and the reception at Marcllian’s Place in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, was a testament to the good nature of Chief Mrs. Dorothy, who has become an exemplary figure for females and women with an outstanding, distinguished, and impeccable pedigree.

As a foremost educator, journalist and business expert, Chief Mrs. Anyiam-Osigwe, whose daughter, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is a leading filmmaker and founder of AMAA, was described by Governor Sanwo-Olu as a devout woman of faith whose altruism has helped to propel the Anyiam-Osigwe family name to enviable heights and a beautiful example of how women can help to engender positive societal change.

President Muhammadu Buhari also joined in felicitation with the latest nonagenarian who is a holder of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and the Yeye Aladewura of Lagos. The President affirmed that as the President of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, the celebrant’s significant contributions to human development in the country through the annual lecture series of Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, are worthy of commendation by all true lovers of knowledge and the place of education in nation building. The matriarch —who is still very much in charge of the Emmanuel Onyechere Anyiam-Osigwe Clan— was all smiles all through the church service and reception. She expressed gratitude to God for good health and long life.