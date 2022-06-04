Months after his beloved wife, Nela Duke Ekpenyong welcomed their second child, a baby boy in London, United Kingdom, debonair Cross River State Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr on Monday May 2 hosted select friends to a christening party for the boy, Asuquo Ekpenyong 111 in Calabar. At the pleasant gathering, influential guests from across the country flew in to celebrate with the young power couple. Nela is the second daughter of former Cross River governor, Donald Duke. She got engaged to her brawny hubby, Asuquo at a private dinner with family and friends in July 2017. Their engagement was announced a few days after Nela’ sister, Xerona announced hers with DJ Caisie. Nela and Asuquo later had their traditional wedding in May 2018. It was followed by a very private destination wedding in August 2018 where only close family and friends gathered to witness the solemnisation of their marriage in Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Switzerland. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Alexandra in March 2019.

Nela is a passionate Conservationist and CEO, Obudu Conservation Centre, while her hubby, Asuquo —son of a renowned banker and Chairman, The Davandy Group, Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong— is an Economist who has quietly been taking the whole of Cross River by storm. At age 30, Ekpenyong has the record as the youngest commissioner in the country in 2015 when he was appointed by Governor Ben Ayade as member of the State Executive Council in charge of Finance, a position he holds till date and remains a leading member of Ayade’s cabinet.

