Give it to astute businessman and politician, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, he is one personality with a great charm. For this quintessential entrepreneur and global investor, creating jobs and wealth are his calling. Thus, he gets excited when he sees someone with great ideas and innovation and easily lends his unwavering support. Evidence abound! On Sunday 13 December, 2020, the former Abia State governor and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate led the creme of Nigeria’s social, political and business spheres to witness the grand opening of a new plush hospitality haven in Lekki, Lagos called Blujayz Lounge.

The new swish hangout located in the Atlantic Vista Estate off Lekki- Epe Expressway, after Lagos Business School is owned by businessman, Barrister Nnamdi Imo, who invited Dr. Kalu to commission the multi-million naira luxury facility with restaurant, lounge and bar amidst fanfare. In his remarks, the Senate Chief Whip applauded the passion and hard work Barrister Imo had put in to create such an edifice. He encouraged other Nigerians, especially those in the Diaspora, to emulate Canada-based Barrister Imo who against all odds chose to invest in and boost his home country’s economy. Speaking at the commissioning, Barrister Imo noted that Blujayz is definitely a favourite place of fun where they are dedicated to catering to all hospitality needs of classy people with the unique facilities offering good accommodation, dinning, sports and grill bar.

The colourful evening, anchored by OAP, Nedu, was also witnessed by scores of other eminent personalities including Salau Yakubu Gowon; renowned socialite and Obigbo Leader, Barr. Charles Ahize; Chi Group Managing Director, Gold Spot Group Limited, Mr. Lastborn Egwu; and President of Association Nigeria Licensed Custom Agents, Iju Tony Nwabunike among others.