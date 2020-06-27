Nostalgia has a very alluring appeal. There is no question that it does indeed have such great psychic zing and even has a healthy role in life. Perhaps, it’s this strong positive feeling about the past that recently ‘hooked’ fast-rising corporate titan, Bella Disu. It would be appropriate to describe Bella, the highly cerebral second daughter of telecoms tycoon, Dr. Mike Adenuga, as a mogul-in-waiting. There is no gainsaying Bella has proven to all and sundry that she’s a rare and beautiful gem any parent would be proud of. She has not stopped making success look easy for any young person focused on becoming an entrepreneur. In a few fast-paced years, Bella —Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom— has subtly become one of the leading ladies and most inspiring women on the continent. She has been deliberately and methodically impacting her world and local communities through the power and strength of her ideas and achievements. Bella is a traditionalist —one who believes that hard work and determination are the foundation to achieving one’s dreams. Those characteristics have helped her to make so many discernible differences to most of her assignments on various boards of blue chip companies she sits on. One of those companies is Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Last Friday June 19, Julius Berger turned 50 in Nigeria. As the iconic company quietly marked its 50th anniversary as a Nigerian Company, Bella, who is a director of the Company, was so excited to be part of the construction giant’s history and felt nostalgic about it all. For some days leading to the main day, this unassuming billionaire’s daughter had been regaling her followers with information about the company she obviously loved to be part of and capped it with a glowing message on the exact anniversary day. Bella had written: “JBN Portrait 2020. As a little girl growing up in Lagos, I remember seeing large blue concrete squares perched on roadsides, with ‘B’ written on them in white. These concrete squares resonated with me because they represented my first initial and my favorite color, blue. Easily one of the most identifiable brands, I soon learnt that those squares signified the work (or efforts) of the construction company, Julius Berger. As the years went by, quality and excellence became attributes synonymous with this company. I would hear statements like “Only JB can do that” and “If you want the best, go to JB”. As JBN celebrates 50 years today, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride to serve on the board of this iconic organization.”

Like someone with a fire in her belly, courage in her heart and rage against her privileged circumstances, Bella —on her own effort— is leaving behind all the orthodox customs and shining like the brightest star in the whole world. On Friday June 30, 2017, well-bred Bella, who also owns Cobblestone Properties, joined the board of Julius Berger and assumed the role of a non-executive director of the publicly quoted company.

Spotlight learnt that as Julius Berger celebrates the past 50 years, Bella, who actively participates in the board’s exemplary leadership anchored by an ethos of exceptional corporate governance, will be playing a critical role in innovating the future for the construction giant.