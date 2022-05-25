From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ade Bada, a vibrant veteran journalist based in Kogi State, has worked with various national newspapers and is now publisher of The Public Magazine, a community-based newspaper. He was vice-chairman of the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ), Kogi State chapter, and later senior special assistant to the former governor of the state, Captain Idris Wada.

He is the immediate elder brother to the Olympic gold medallist, the late Sunday Bada. His story is full of twists and tragedies.

After surviving four auto accidents in which some others lost their lives, Bada has now become blind, with both his eyes impaired. But even at that, he has refused to become worn out.

The hugely built journalist, who noted that he has been rejected and abandoned by friends, said he now concentrates on his Apostolic calling, which he has used to impact lives through organising seminars, workshops and counselling, especially for youths and those who have given up on life due to physical disabilities.

Notwithstanding his predicament, Bada has written a book on his life’s trajectory and how he has been able to surmount adversity. He wants the youth to learn a lesson from it.

He also set up a foundation, which he wants to launch with the book on May 27 at the NUJ Press Centre, Lokoja. The launch will also serve to raise funds to give hope to the hopeless, make them see and maximise the inherent opportunities in their disabilities and rekindle their hope for a better tomorrow.

According to him, his passion about the future of the youths and concern about the rate of suicide cases in the society made him to set up the foundation through which he hopes to give succour to the vulnerable and make the society a better place to live in.

In a chat with Daily Sun on how he became blind, he said: “It all started in 2014 when I noticed a sharp decline in my vision. I went to the hospital and glaucoma was diagnosed and all efforts to remedy it proved abortive. From one hospital to another, they told me the pressure on the eyes were very high and needed to be brought down to guarantee a level, possibly surgery.

“Unfortunately, the more I applied those drugs that were recommended for me, the faster the decline in my eyes. I tried all I could, spending fortunes, but all to no avail. But to God be the glory.”

Asked whether at any time he attributed his plight to human wickedness. he noted: “The truth is that I didn’t give that a thought until my consultant ophthalmologist drew my attention to that aspect, using his vast experience as a case study.

“And for me, whatever I have heard as the source of my present predicament, spiritually, is immaterial to me. I am not ignoring the realities about human wickedness, particularly in the traditional African setting. But, as a child of God with the knowledge of God, I have deliberately refused to dwell on those possibilities.

“The story of my life has been very, very turbulent. Therefore, I am not ruling out that aspect of human wickedness as the bone of my vicissitudes.”

On how he has been coping and managing his new reality, he responded: “It has been traumatic; indeed, it has been very interesting. In the last six years of my practical incapacitation, I have suffered untold hardship, neglect, abandonment, deprivation and even isolation.

“In fact, it has been a traumatic experience. I have seen the other side of life in its nakedness; I have experienced the reality of life when the tide turns against you.

“As a journalist and a political activist, my phones were always ringing, even up till midnight. I received an average of 60 calls per day, but, today, my phone lines are practically dead.

“However, the joy and my consolation is that God, in His infinite mercy, has not forsaken me. Beyond my wildest imagination, He has not only allayed my initial fears and worries but also raised divine helpers to meet my needs. And for this reason, I am particularly grateful to God.”

Asked if he sees his present situation as some kind of divine reproach, he answered in the negative.

He said: “Never. By the grace of God, I have a background that has adequately prepared and equipped me for my present travails. I have an advanced diploma in Theology, which gives me insight into the word of God and, as such, rather than seeing my present situation as reproach, I have forged ahead with life with a resilient spirit and sense of optimism.

“As a matter of fact, God has given me the grace and enablement to achieve uncommon feats. For example, I have authored a book that I cannot read anyway that is impacting lives positively. The feedback that I am getting from those that have read my book, titled “Daring the Storms”, has been encouraging. The book is the turbulent account of my life, presented in a philosophical and spiritual manner to the public.

“Although the book is highly emotional, it is a must-read, particularly for those who are determined to overcome the storms of life.

“As a matter of fact, I recommend it to every family, because, like I always say, nobody prays for storms to come, but the truth is that storms are part of human existence.

“Also, in December 2020, myself and my lovely wife were challenged by the high rate of suicide cases in the society and we decided to organise a monthly programme, known as Tomorrow Can Still Be Better. The programme is a counselling and motivational platform that God has enabled us to use to encourage and reconcile homes.

“We have treated such topical issues such as ‘Marriage and matters arising’, ‘Youth mentality and the realities of the moment’ and ‘When trouble comes and how to cope with stress’, among others. It is one programme that has engaged me with quite a number of issues to deal with daily.

“Like I told you earlier, God has actually prepared me ahead of my present situation. Until recently, I was an ordained minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God. However, I have, by the grace of God, yielded to my apostolic calling, which has brought about the establishment of the Sword of Fire Evangelical ministry (SOFEM), where I am currently overseeing as the presiding shepherd.

“I am a preacher of the gospel and God has been awesome, irrespective of my visual challenge. At the moment, God has built for us a chapel and we have several programmes running.”

On what the Ade Bada Foundation International is all about, he disclosed that: “It is as a reaction to the demeaning challenge I have been visited with, and in deference to a resolve to live off disability and catch up with life with the sole aim of encouraging others in such circumstances like myself. I have decided to float a foundation, known as Ade Bada Foundation International, to operate in support of those incapacitated by the vicissitudes of life like myself. To give effect to this, the formal inaugural lecture of the foundation, with the theme ‘Discovering ability in disability’, comes up at NUJ Press Centre, Lokoja, on May 27, 2022.”

He said Professor Gbenga Ibileye, dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Federal University, Lokoja would be the guest speaker at the event.

“I am, therefore, using this privilege to invite top government functionaries, political office holders, private organisations, friends and the general public to find time to attend the occasion.

“I have decided to use this platform to give hope to the hopeless, to make them see and maximize inherent opportunities in their disabilities and to rekindle their hope for a better tomorrow.