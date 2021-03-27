Not taking lightly to popular saying that a man who is diligent at his work shall not stand before mere men but before kings and the mighty, famous and amiable lawyer, Dr Olukayode Abraham Ajulo ensures he’s never caught napping but rather deploys all it requires to stay on top of his game. For the cute-looking attorney, he is one of those lucky ones who are actually living their dreams. Early in his life, Ajulo vowed to become a lawyer when he grew up. In his journey through the legal ladder, he was exposed to renowned and famous legal luminaries and today, he is not just a barrister-at-law but an excellent one who is also recognised and celebrated. Aside recognitions that have continued to trail his name on the heel of his fight against injustice through the Egalitarian Mission Africa —a platform through which he defends people and help them claim their rights with numerous cases to point at— the Akoko, Ondo State-born top politician can also boast of enviable strides in executing constitutional, electioneering and investment briefs, to mention a few. It will be recalled he was part of the legal team that secured victory for President Mohammadu Buhari at the election tribunal, following a petition that arose upon his triumph at the 2019 general election. But Ajulo, who is the Mayegun Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, knows he couldn’t have achieved what he has achieved so far as a well-heeled and respected legal practitioner all alone. The dude understands the power of team play and as such did not only share and dedicate most of the wins of his Castle of Law Chamber to his dedicated team, but as the Principal Partner of the law firm, he makes welfare of them a priority.

Just recently, Ajulo in his usual practice invited friends and associates to join his team at the Castle of Law in Maitama, Abuja for a three-in-one cocktail, dinner and open house party. The event which is a way of celebrating staff of the chamber for a blizzard of legal successes, Spotlight learnt, was also designed to provide an ideal environment to interact, integrate and connect with members of the society and also to recognise, appreciate and celebrate specific successes and objectives achieved by the firm.