Joe Effiong, Uyo

In Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, Love/Belonging occupies a very strategic position between Esteem and Safety. Everybody needs love and a sense of belonging, after achieving food and other forms of security.

Consequently, the joy of orphans in Akwa Ibom State knew no bounds recently, as they now pride themselves with confidence that every child is a blessing from God and should be loved, irrespective of where they are raised.

Their dream of being loved and accepted like other children raised by their biological parents came true through the True Love concert, organised by the Lutheran Church of Nigeria (LCN), Obot Idim, to bring the less privileged out of their homes to a place in which they could be loved and celebrated.

The True Love concert, sponsored by Hefziba, in collaboration with the Lutheran Church of Nigeria (LCN), Luther Cathedral Children’s Ministry, featured entertainment such as music, drama, dance, quizzes, recitations, debates and foods and drinks, which gave pleasure and delight to the children throughout the event.

The head of youth desk of the LCN, Rev. Mbosowo Usanga, said, “The True Love concert was born out of the mindset of a young lady who is an Akwa Ibomite and based in Canada, known as Peace Inyang, with a stage name Hefzibah, meaning God’s delight.

“She discovered that, most of the time, orphans are being visited in their homes but they do not feel a sense of belonging that way. So, she wanted to bring them to a place and have a concert with them. By bringing them to a place is when true love really comes in; bringing orphans and the less privileged, not just one not two, to place where they could come together, see themselves and realise that they are not the only ones in the society, shows real love. And we the organisers are also showing love to them with music, singing, dancing and also giving them gifts.

“This is the first True Love concert in Akwa Ibom State; it has been held about six times in Lagos, twice in Abuja, three times in Ghana and once in Kenya. Now that it has come to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, it is going to be an annual event for the orphans and the less privileged.

“Today, we have five orphanages present (Lutheran Children’s Home, Mother Child’s Walker Children’s Home, Goodnews Humanitarian Foundation, Joebass Orphans and Handicap Rehabilitation Centre, and Friends Of The Needy Organisation). We are impressed because each of the homes came out with large numbers of children and we appreciate them.

“I pray it gets bigger as we progress. For now, we have speeches to talk to them, making them confident about themselves and encourage them to show their talents. Subsequently, we have ideas of taking them for training, we could have people coming in to collaborate with us to empower them more because the youth desk office of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria collaborates with people that have good ideas; and we welcome anyone at any time.

“I want to tell the children, especially the orphans, that wherever you are, you are loved and also endeavour to spread the love across”. Usanga said.

Miss Dorcas Udeme, an orphan from the Lutheran Children’s Home Ikot Otong Nsit, Nsit Ibom LGA, expressed the feelings of the orphans. She said that the orphans would remain grateful to Hefzibah Foundation and the LCN for giving them a sense of belonging.

“We are very happy today. We didn’t expect a day like this, a day we have come out to meet, greet and interact with other children, including other orphans. This has given us a sense of belonging that we are not the only ones like this.

“I enjoyed every moment of this event and I pray it comes to stay. I want to continue with this exposure. I really want this event to continue. I am so happy that God loves me and other less privileged children in the state.

“I have made new friends from other orphanages. I have also had new friends that are not orphans and I am happy for a day like this. I am happy that people could think of a way to make the less privileged like us smile. We are happy and we are not taking this love for granted. Now that I know that we are loved, I will also try to show love to people always.

“I thank Lutheran Church of Nigeria and Hefzibah Foundation for loving us. May God continue to give the organisers of this programme the wisdom to continue doing this for us,” she said.

Youth president, Goodnews Humanitarian Foundation, Emmanuel Francis Adeshi, said his foundation were happy to have brought their children to from Gospel Village Abak to participart in the event; stressing that they don’t normally go out anyhow: “We were given an invitation to be here, when we went through the letter, we discovered that it was something that would benefit us as orphans. Then we decided to come.

“Coming here today has given us the opportunity to meet and associate with other people and associate. We have learnt a lot that will help us to live a better life.”

Mr Nsisong Augustine, national youth chairman, Lutheran Church of Nigeria, advised the children to always seek first the kingdom of God and other things shall be added to them.

“As a child, I want you to know you are a blessing to your family and society. It doesn’t matter whether you are raised by your biological parents or not, you are the same. I want you to give your life to Christ because even the Bible says seek ye first the kingdom of God and all other things shall be added unto you.

“I want you to know that this is your season to build a fruitful future because if you make mistakes now it can affect your generation. This is your planting season and the right season for you to plant. What you sow is what you reap. If you plant good you shall reap good. Study hard and be diligent in whatever you do,” Augustine said.