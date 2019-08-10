For Veterinary Doctor turned financial expert, Dr. Azuka Onyia, she believes totally that cleanliness is next to godliness. The sanitation of her immediate and general environment, especially Lagos, matters a lot to her. Last weekend, despite her status as a renowned socialite and Chairman of Next Microfinance Bank, Onyia with gloves in her hands, joined scores of her staff, associates and other volunteers to embark on the general clean up of Ilaje Area of Ajah along Lagos-Epe Expressway. With her for the voluntary social service, held in collaboration with Wastebuzz Recycling, was Olusegun Sodimu, MD/CEO of Next Micro Finance. Onyia assured that the exercise will not be limited to a particular area as the two organizations will turn the clean up into a quarterly event rotating across many communities in Lagos in their efforts to promote sustainable development and give back to the communities in which they operate.