At the BEMA Homes for the Less Privileged, the Founder/Managing Director, Benedict Dzreke, said the gesture was a solidarity visit which every senior citizen like Waziri should embark on, to put smiles on the face of children, adding that in so doing, the country will go a long way in alleviating poverty.

“Our interaction with her showed that she has passion for the less privileged and I believe that we will contin- ue to partner with her so that she will reach out on our behalf to see that we help more children, educating them and giving them a good environment and a good living standard,” Dzreke said.

Dzreke also prayed that God will touch the hearts of other Nigerians, especially the privileged ones, so that they can remember the less privileged in the society.

Waziri recalled that the humanitarian act began in the year 2000, disclos- ing that something prompted her when she was Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit.

“I have been doing this since 2000. Something prompted me when I was Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit, and I arrested lots and lots of young people, drug couriers, while their masters, the kingpins will take to their heels and we will get the boys and jail them because ignorance of the law is not an excuse. “And it hurts me, especially with some died in the process and I did it for advocacy sake to educate them to be on their own and not to allow grown up, bad people or bad politicians to use them.