A three-time Commissioner in Enugu State, Hon. Rita Mbah does not court publicity anyhow. The amiable professional-in-politics does her own thing without expecting any reward from anywhere. To her, she has dedicated her life to render services to humanity and that informed her floating the ‘Keeping Hope Abreast Initiative’ with a focus to screen a minimum of 1,000 women annually free for breast cancer. Year in, year out, little did the lady know her good deeds were being noticed at home and abroad until recently when a Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based organization, Ladies In Business Magazine Global, contacted Hon. Rita with a nomination for an award and requested for her profile. At the award ceremony held last Saturday March 12, 2022 at the DoubleTree By Hilton in Dubai, beautiful Rita shone like a diamond when she mounted the podium to join other prominent women across the world honoured with awards for shattering the glass ceilings and helping fellow women in various spheres of life.

Rita, a Microbiology and Brewing graduate, apart from her enviable political positions as Commissioner under both Enugu Governors Sullivan Chime and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also served as a member of Enugu State Economic Advisory Committee alongside respected personalities including former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Innoson Vehicle boss, Innocent Chukwuma. She is also the CEO of Modern Diagnostic Centre Enugu, as well as CEO of Holiday Lights —a Commercial Christmas décor company.

