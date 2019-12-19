Ngozi Nwoke

Couples in Lagos were recently educated on how to manage deadly emotions and practical steps to ensure financial freedom in their homes.

At a power-packed symposium, the second edition of an annual event tagged “Face To Face With Shine,” was convened by a broadcaster with Radio 103.5FM Lagos, Mrs. Gift Chukwu. It featured insightful lectures and a panel discussion by renowned human behavioural experts and marriage counsellors.

During the interactive programme, couples in attendance were educated about the dangerous roles deadly emotions play in the human system and practical steps to attain financial independence.

Highlighting important issues affecting marriage, Mrs. Chukwu advised couples to ensure they undergo regular counselling sessions that would enable them have effective communication in their marriage. She explained that the annual event was meant to support couples facing financial and marital challenges.

Her words: “I run a phone-in programme on Radio 103.5FM known as ‘How una see am,’ where couples call to share their marital issues and seek advice or counselling. So, there are lots of marriage issues, which have led to the alarming divorce rate today. This is why I decided to start this event to interact face to face with my callers and anyone experiencing marital crisis. So far, it has impacted tremendously on couples, as many have testified to the positive results. This is why we are discussing the effects of deadly emotions to the immune system and financial transparency in marriage.”

Chukwu appealed for support from government, non-governmental organisations and well-meaning individuals in order to sustain the annual event, stressing that no one was an Island, as people need each other to grow.

“It has not been easy setting up an event of this kind, where experts are invited to impart knowledge to people, but we just have to do it for couples to experience peaceful marriages. Based on this, we are appealing for support and partnership to enable us effectively carry on with this transforming initiative. There is so much to be done,” she said.

One of the guest speakers, Dr. Deji Osasona, a behavioural change expert from Winbox Psychotherapy, Lekki, Lagos, spoke on the health hazards of harbouring deadly emotions, and recommended steps towards avoiding them. He explained that emotions had a lot to do with the human health and that there was a strong connection between the mind and the body.

“Whatever affects the mind, affects the body. So, the synergy between these two body organs is inseparable. It’s not only what you eat that influences your body. When people think and worry a lot, it adversely affects some vital organs of the body such as the heart, kidney and brain.

“Some of these deadly emotions include jealousy, anger, bitterness, unforgivingness, and the most dreadful one is fear. Fear is a factor that can trigger hypertension, heart attack and headache in the system. All these are called deadly emotions and could possibly lead to disastrous health conditions, if not avoided,” Osasona said.

Sharing practical tips on how couples can avoid financial crisis, Mr. Korede Ogunbunmi, general manager, Radio 103.5FM, said lack of financial transparency could lead to marital crises.

He implored couples to be truthful and accountable to each other, stressing that many homes have broken up because of unresolved financial issues.

His words: “Many homes are currently experiencing financial crises. I always advise couples to open up to their spouses about their financial status. For God’s sake and for the sake of peace, couples should always be truthful and accountable to themselves. It helps to avoid distrust and doubt. Your wife deserves to know your ATM PIN, as well as know about your expenses, no matter how little they are. The same is applicable to the wife. When all these are applied, there will be no need for distrust and financial issues in the home.”

A participant, Mr. James Omokaro, who has been a regular guest at the annual event, thanked the organisers for rescuing his marriage from collapse with the phone-in programme and lecture. He said he had experienced frequent marital problems but was fortunate to be among those whose marriages were revived through the counselling and lectures of experts during the last programme.