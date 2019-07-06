Finally on Sunday, June 30, all roads led to the Lagos biggest event venue, Tafawa Balewa Square, as Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria and first daughter of All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, shook Lagos social scene with her much-anticipated three-pronged bash. The shindig lived up to the billing as the expansive field of the popular venue filled to the brim with who-is-who in Lagos politics, business and social circle. It was to mark the 6th year Fidau remembrance of Alhaja Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji. It was also to celebrate Folasade’s birthday and lastly, the fifth year anniversary of her installation as the Iyaoloja-General. The celebration actually started penultimate Thursday with a special prayer session in remembrance of the late Iyaloja-General at the LTV Blue Roof in Ikeja. It was followed by another special jumat prayer on Friday at the Lagos Central Mosque and then light entertainment at Alausa, Ikeja residence of the deceased. The grand finale was the Sunday party at the TBS and it had in attendance Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola and also former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola among other heavyweights including Obas and scores of Lagos White Cap chiefs. On the bandstand was Fuji Czar, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall. Folashade, in her late 40s, succeeded her late highly influential grandmother who reigned supremely as the Iyaloja of all markets in the country for 33 years from 1980 till June 15, 2013, when she passed on.