“Sir, I have been reading your column and I thank God for what he has been using you to do in the lives of people, especially in my own life. I was delivered from a powerful evil spirit who claimed to be the Queen of the Coast that made me pass sleepless night and worried me for years. I had an unspeakable experience but, after using your oil, to the glory of God, I am now free from physical and spiritual attacks from that source.God bless you sir.”

– Mr. Umoh 08066783369 (This testimony is republished)

“Life made me very wicked to my fellow humans but I usually regretted after doing certain things against my fellow men. I was a school dropout and my parents hated me as a result of my bad life. I became addicted to drugs and had some evil friends who introduced me to all manner of social vices. I was into drugs to the extent that every night I saw a female spirit who came to encourage me to continue with what I was doing; nobody was available to help me out. I decided to find peace and solace in drinking, clubbing and taking hard drugs.

In fact, I ruined myself. This continued until in my whole family I was like minus one among them. One of my friends who had been reading your articles contacted you on my behalf and, after your investigation of my case, you told him what to do. He surprised me and got some bottles of your oil on my behalf. He forced me to do the prayer with him in his house and assisted me so much, to the extent of keeping me in his house against the wish of many. In the third week of the prayer, I noticed that an evil spirit went out of me and fled; at that point, I became very weak and slept off for more than eight hours; thereafter, I woke up and demanded food. Right from that moment, the desire for drugs left me and I am very normal now and back to school. My parents are surprised at the development. God will continue to bless you, sir.”

– Mr. Lucky Obi (contact withheld)

The greatest glory of the divine is the right use of his name. A name is a reflection of physical-cum-psychic identity. The God of creation is a being and his names are within the unit of every sphere of multidimensional existence beyond matter, energy, space and time. The multitudinous energies of God are reproduced, simplified and amplified in his name. If there was a time when there was no God and no name assigned to Him, then time will certainly come when there will be no God and no name of any sort shall be known.

On the other hand, if there was no time when there was no God, then no time will ever be when God will be no more. This may sound too philosophical to my readers, however, God has always been from the foundation of the earth and the entire creation. He has a name, which he can decide to change following his unpredictable propensities.

“Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God and he shall go no more out, and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God; and I will write upon him my new name” Revelation 3:12.

Let us start by thanking the God of creation who has a new name, which is only revealed to the few in the world of man; I have come to explain what may not be native to our corporeal understanding. But it must be said in order to free those that have been held sway by ‘perishable’ credo.

Nothing reaches a person as direct as his real name. I recall a few weeks ago, while in school (usual class lecture), the course was ‘Philosophy of the Existence of God’ for 200 level students. I decided to ask them a question that made many of them laugh me to scorn. The question was, what if you are praying in the name which God has either changed or disused, do you think the prayer would be answered? We all laughed over it but I later asked them to reflect on it as I promised discussing it, which I did, eventually. We all benefitted from it as knowledge is dynamic and no knowledge is a waste. I shall soon revisit this, but suffice it to say here that God is a title and not a name.

The word “God” has a very ancient and interesting history. From the Hindu perspective, the term could be traced back to Sanskrit through the Old Teutonic language: gudo , ghudho, gheu, and hu. The Sanskrit meaning is “to invoke, to pour, to offer sacrifice.” In the Hindu Philosophy of Religion (Sanskrit language), puru-huta means “much invoked” and is a name of Indra, who is worshipped by sacrifice. However, the word “God” in English originally meant “that which is invoked” or “the object of worship.”

In Christian religion, many people call God Jehovah and regard same as the true name of God. In the Hebrew Scriptures the name of God is recorded as YHWH. Research shows that ancient Hebrew did not use vowels in its written form. The vowels were pronounced in spoken Hebrew but were not recorded in writing. This particularly became a serious issue to some scholars while studying the Hebrew name of God written as YHWH also known as Tetragrammaton.

Despite much study and serious debate among religious scholars, it is still not generally agreed upon how the Hebrew name for God, YHWH, was pronounced. Some prefer “YEHWEH” others prefer “Yehoweh,” “Yahuweh,” or “Yahawah,” still others argue for Jehovah. However, everything is up for serious debate. Should YHWH be pronounced with three syllables or two? Should the vowels be borrowed from Elohim or Adonai? Should the “W” be pronounced more of the “W” sound or more of a “V” sound? My purpose here is not to use this article to settle the academic debate but to use this medium to properly educate my numerous readers on the need to understand God than man’s creed.

Yes, I wish to accentuate here that the majority of Jewish and Christian biblical scholars and linguists do not share the view that the right pronunciation of YHWH is Jehovah. In ancient Hebrew, there was no true “J” sound; even the Hebrew letter “vav,” which is transliterated as the “W” in YHWH, is said to originally have had a pronunciation closer to “W” than the “V” of Jehovah. Jehovah is essentially a Germanic pronunciation of the Latinized transliteration of the Hebrew YHWH. It is the letters of Tetragrammaton, Latinized into JHVH, with vowels inserted. However, “Yahweh” or “Yehowah” is far more likely to be the correct pronunciation, according to Ken Hemphill.

If the name of a personality like God in the Christian world is mispronounced and misapplied, the confusion it will generate shall not be drenched easily. The problem is human creed and nobody wants to take blame for it.

Names are very important to God and when a name does not reflect his will and purpose in the person’s life, God changes the person’s name. God changed the name of Abrm to Abraham, Sarai to Sarah, Paul and Peter and many more. Even Christian believers are told that they will be given new names in the new kingdom of God as is evident in the book of Revelations 2:17. If God can change the names of the people of his interest, is it impossible for Him to change His name too? And if God decides to change his name in line with different assignment He wishes to accomplish, how will the earthmen know of it?

The prophets of old prophesied of the first advent of Christ in a paradox. The name Jesus Christ did not appear in the Old Testament but Christ was present not in human form of incarnation but in different forms of reality.

He theophanized himself in different ways to different personalities. He was ever present in the Old Testament writings viz: The “I AM” in whom Abraham rejoiced was Jesus Christ (John 8:56-58). The Lord who motivated Moses was Christ (Hebrew 11:26). The Redeemer who brought them out of Egypt was Jesus (Jude 5). The Rock in the wilderness was Christ (1 Corinth 10:4). The King of Isaiah’s temple vision was the Son (John 12:40-41).