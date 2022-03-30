Good day, my distinguished Prof. Nathan. I wish to share my testimony about the wonderful acts of God in my life and family via the use of your oil. It all started in November 2016, when my company ran a correspondence for two companies. After money changed hands, the MD of the establishments started threatening me, one of them told me that, if I died, he was going to turn my children to his servants. The other person also threatened to deal with me in the presence of top-ranking policemen. I did not hesitate to respond by calling on God to fight for me. The company MD decided to use my money to fight against me. The police and EFCC were also involved in the matter in order for me to get justice, yet I was under serious threat by them. This continued until I met someone who gave me a link to you. After my discussion with you, I ordered three bottles of your oil and did the prayer you instructed me to do. After the prayer, things changed for me to the extent that I was able to set up a multimillion-naira business. The business the Lord gave me immediately after praying with your oil made those mocking me in the past to begin to seek help from me. God is really working through you in this age. To be frank, with you sir, I have become the envy of many after the prayer. God has blessed me and has favoured me indeed. Be blessed, my distinguished Professor Uzorma, for allowing God to pass through you to bless many souls.

– Mr. Victor Umezuruike, 09084144419

My beloved philosopher and spiritual leader, I am delighted to send this testimony to you, but kindly withhold my contact for reasons best known to me. I wish I could use the whole page to tell the world what God did for me through you, sir. It all started many years ago when I was involved in a business with someone that I served for seven years, who settled me very well and got me initiated into one of the major leading secret societies in the world.

I thought he was helping me to grow spiritually, not knowing that he had an ulterior motive of enslaving me. Sir, I became a member and consequently became enslaved. My business grew to the extent that I was comfortable. I married a member of a good Pentecostal Church whose method of prayer became an issue between me and my boss. When my wife became aware of what I was into, they planned against her but Christ protected her. I almost lost my wife the very way three of my kids died (they were responsible). My wife encouraged me to join her in her church but the decision was strongly opposed by them.

By the grace of God, I started reading your books and your column in The Sun newspaper. I became convinced that your God could help me out, having seen those you assisted. They threatened to finish me, should I end my relationship and fellowship with them. I continued to live in fear, until the day I called you. Meanwhile, the day I stopped fellowshipping with them, I lost a lot of money through fire outbreak. I lost everything they assisted me to get and returned to zero point. When the battle became unbearable, I contacted you at the point they gave me 10 days to either return to them or die. I saw death coming my way and no prayer could mean anything to me. When we finally contacted you and ordered a bottle of your most powerful oil, and started the prayer, I noticed that all the signs of death coming around me stopped. The mighty bird that usually came at night to afflict me with demonic stars fled. Just like you advised me to anoint my house, I did, and miracles happened.

On the day they gave me to die, nothing happened to me, as I went out as you advised, contrary to the wish of my pastors. The truth is that I am very fine and, with your good support, I am beginning to gather my business again. God will bless you for this generation.”

(Name and contact withheld)

I wish to assert on a serious note that every individual in creation is a reflection of the inner reality of Christ-consciousness. This assertion, however, may astound or amaze the Christian who sees all things from the physical perceptive. Human life is not just a physical thing but the physical is a unit of inner camouflage.

Everybody born in this physical unit is said to have existed in other probable systems of existence, this may conflict with our daily credo, which we attempt to preserve with our lives, which in turn hurts and haunt us with deeper nemesis; this I may explain much later, if possible.

But let it be emphasised here that the reality we search for cannot be found in our various religious credo. God, the unassuming reality, is beyond the formation of time, energy, space and matter upon which our creed is based. Just as the most realisable truth that can stabilize a person academically cannot be found in our contemporary academic curriculums, so also most hidden and freedom-oriented and soul-refreshing truth cannot be found in our creed and religious credo.

I must say that any credo that may not be in uniform and harmony with reality must be discarded seriously. As a Christian philosopher and a student of the great universe, I do know that most times what we know about things are the ones we were taught by our teacher. But supposing you were taught by a bad and ignorant teacher who was also taught by same, what legacy do you think you will hand over to your generation? No wonder Alexandra the Great enthuses “I am indebted to my parents for living, but more indebted to my teacher for living well.”

Yes, for the sake of emphasis, what legacy could someone who was taught by an ignorant teacher leave behind?

The above question reflects a billion-dollar type one would say, yes, it is indeed a billion-dollar question but I want you to know that God has a way of balancing creation and he sends people to advance the human race in the right direction by properly equipping them with inner and outer information to balance the disequilibrium hitherto created by misinformation as contained in our various credo.

In balancing creation, he equipped us with inner knowledge that sustains existence in a higher form and manner. He did this by sending his beloved Son, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, who in his first advent came like a thief in the night and taught like a thief in both day and night and was killed by thieves who wanted to preserve their creed and credo as well as their traditions. Christ was sincerely misunderstood by the thieves who indeed preferred to free a notorious thief than Christ the then saviour.

The teachings, which led to his crucifixion, were completely at variance with the Jewish traditions, which negated the religio-philosophical concept of anthropomorphism. Yes, God cannot be man and man at the same time cannot be God and even if God was to be a man, he should not have been born by Mary and Joseph in the local and neglected city of Nazareth.

Nathaniel’s first reaction to Philip’s claim that he and others found the messiah was rather disappointing. In John 1:46 the Bible reports, “And Nathaniel said unto him, can there any good thing come out of Nazareth? Philip said unto him, come and see.”

No doubt Nazareth was a very small village, in fact, according to archaeological findings, it boasted no more than 150 residents, it was over shadowed by the Romans with a large Jewish-populated city just 30 to 45 minutes’ walk away that served as an administrative city centre, Tzipori (Sepphoris).

Jesus, who must have spent time there as a child and youth, was neglected as God in view of what they knew about him. He was neglected because of his humble origin. For Philip, Jesus was not from Nazareth but from God. However, when Nathaniel meets Jesus in prison, Jesus revealed something to him and Nathaniel’s response is very enthusiastic, he said, “Rabbi, you are the son of God. You are the king of Israel!” John 1:49. This simply implies that a God is known by his actions and not only by his words. Let me inform my readers here that the Bible has been misunderstood for years; as a result of this some people have taken undue advantage of the masses to both hoodwink and manipulate the psyche of the masses in order to enrich their pockets.

The way and manner our religious leaders have interpreted the aspect of Christ’s teachings that have to do with his second advent are so disturbing. They have created their own world via their doctrines and expect the messiah to adopt such method. Some people may be amazed that I am saying this, but it is truth that must be exposed.