At the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress last Tuesday, the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, shared this testimony during a sermon on “The Power of Testimonies”

It is a personal experience of how he lost and regained a testimony: “When I became Born Again, as a very young Christian, I attended a Fellowship at the University of Lagos. We were singing and having a wonderful time worshiping God. All of a sudden, there was silence. Everybody suddenly became silent.

And then one man began to prophesy: “Thus Saith the Lord…” and he went on and on! And I nudged the man who took me there and asked,” when did God say that?

The man said: ‘keep quiet! God is speaking.’

I said, ‘I am not hearing anything’ but he insisted I should keep quiet.

“After the programme, I made up my mind: God, I must hear You.

Few days later, I started hearing from God! And I am telling you, it is a very beautiful thing to be able to hear from God yourself!

I was enjoying it. When I was going to church on Sunday morning, God would have told me who was going to preach; what he is going to preach on, the text he would use. I mean, it was beautiful!

He would tell me where there would be traffic jam in Lagos. He would tell me which way to go, which way not to go.

“Then one day, I had a problem with one of the pastors. I rose very quickly to the interpreter for the General Superintendent (the Founder of the Church). And as soon as other pastors saw that I was interpreting for him, they left me alone – to be interpreting for him.

“Then one day, one Pastor, for one reason or the other chose me to interpret for him

I was upset! Me, the interpreter to the General Superintendent?

If he had known how I was feeling inside, he would have chosen another fellow.

But I interpreted for him because I had to obey him!

As soon as we finished the service, I heard a voice from Heaven, loud and clear: ‘So you are now too big to interpret for my servant? That was the last thing I heard!

All of a sudden, from that moment onward, Heaven became silent. I didn’t hear from Heaven anymore!

Somehow, the devil must have discovered that I was not hearing from Heaven any more. Oh! I got into every traffic jam in Lagos. All manner of problems came!

I cried, I prayed, I wept, until finally, I said to God: begin to speak to me again, and if by tomorrow I am going to offend you, take me away.

And then God began to speak to me again; and He has been speaking to me since then!”

In the sermon, he said:

Testimony is so powerful that it is one of the weapons needed to overcome the devil. The other is the Blood of the Jesus.

We are enjoined by the Bible to share our testimonies; faith is strengthened by hearing testimonies

Testimonies can be shared by telling others. The origin of Naaman’s healing was a testimony on the power of prophets in Israel, shared by his housemaid, and repeated to his hearing.

One can have their own testimony, which is supposed to be shared with others to glory of God and also build the faith of others.

Testimony can be lost like the case of the Shunamite woman, whose miracle son died.

But it can be recovered as in this same case when Elisha brought the child back to life.

The most beautiful aspect of testimony is to be the one providing it in the lives of others by the power of God Almighty.

Also speaking on the categories of testimonies, he explained that

He explained that oftentimes a testimony results from a miracle, people give testimonies of what God has done them, but that is the lowest category of testimonies.

A higher one, he said, is believing and giving a testimony of an expected miracle.

“Much higher still is to declare that “ALL IS WELL” in the face of challenges. “Let the weak say I am strong,” the Bible says; and “As truly as I live, saith the Lord, as you have spoken in My ears, so will I do to you.”

He said the highest testimony is praying in agreement with others.

That night he asked members of the congregation to join hands to pray for their miracles.

It was simple: people said to themselves what they wanted from God, held hands with others and prayed for God that they were in agreement with people they had joined hands with for the miracles they had asked for to be given to them.

After a few minutes of praying, which he himself participated in, Pastor Adeboye sealed it:

“In the Name that is above every other name, I am in total agreement with each and everyone of you. That miracle you have believed God for, receive it now!

“That turnaround you have asked God for, receive it right now.

“That testimony that will shake the world, receive it right now! And so shall it be, In Jesus’ Mighty Name we have agreed, Amen!”