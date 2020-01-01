Magnus Eze, Enugu

It was non-stop entertainment for fun seekers, particularly, lovers of football in Enugu, when Guinness Nigeria Plc feted them, few days to the Christmas.

The food and beverages company had as part of its business and sports promotional campaign, stormed the coal city state with play-and-win entertainment sports event tagged, “Guinness Night of Football”.

The campaign, which took place at the event centre of Golden Royale Hotels, Enugu, provided an unconventional playground for players and fans across the nation to display their talents amidst pomp and pageantry, even as participants won different gift items.

The live entertainment event which brought together individuals with passion for sports, especially, football, art, and fashion, featured series of diverse and immersive football experience including: 5-Aside football game, side attractions and special beer cocktails.

Senior Brand Manager, Guinness, Lola Ashafa, said that the Night of football was an unexpected football experience for people who are passionate about not just football but everything that goes on around the world of sports.

Ashafa who explained that Enugu was chosen as the first city for the event in Nigeria because of how passionate its people are about the Guinness brand,

said that the event was organized to bring different people together just for them to have fun, get to meet new people and connect with them. He added that the event was also intended to further promote the Guinness brand.

“Guinness Night Football is intended to take the game beyond conventional football experiences by bringing out the colour vibrancy of the players and provide fans and spectators with unforgettable experiences.

“Enugu is the first city we are coming to in Nigeria because we are aware that most people are made of more. We shall be in Lagos on the 28th (December), Abuja on the 18th of January and back to Lagos,” she said.

She explained that there shall be another pan African event where people from other countries will come to enjoy football in a different way and that will happen on the 31st of January.

“We are going to pick one MVP tonight because we are currently running a promo known as the Guinness MVP, so, we are picking one person from here tonight who will then go and play in the pan African edition of January 31st with different MVPs from different cities and other MVPs from other countries such as Cameroun, Uganda and Kenya”, she said.

She said that beyond promoting the brand and the world of sports, the event sets out to have participants commit themselves to not drinking and driving at the same time through signing join the pact initiative.

Daily Sun gathered that the Guinness Night football was launched in Uganda on October 26th, 2019.