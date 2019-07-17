Erabor Christabell

Abuja is beautiful for a number of factors. From the high-rise buildings to beautiful road networks, bridges to the alluring ambience, the city is the face of the country.

Beyond the aforementioned, beautiful hotels, nightclubs and joints add to the fun side of the city, which is growing at an astronomical rate. Some of the hotels are good enough to compete with the best in Dubai and South Africa.

Fraser’s Suites, Abuja, launched in June 2017 and commissioned in May 2018, recently celebrated its one year of existence. Its general manager, Mr. Deniz Isikci: “Our hotel has already won the Award of Best Service Apartment, in Nigeria, 2019 by the World Travel Awards. It is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of hospitality and also just recently been awarded a certificate of excellence from Trip Advisor.

“This means that, out of all the properties and establishment that are enlisted in Trip Advisor, only less than 10 per cent are awarded this certificate, which is a proof on our continuous excellent service and in return excellent reviews from customers.”