A life that touches others goes on forever. This saying best describes the mood at the Ikire, Osun State home of late billionaire, Alhaji Jimoh Ibrahim Inaolaji as his family and friends came together to celebrate his one year remembrance with music and fun. The deceased, a renowned businessman and Chairman of Inaolaji Builders died at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which deprived his loved ones the chance to bid him farewell. But a year later, family, friends and associates of the famous businessman gathered for the memorial in his palatial mansion with top Islamic scholars from the South-West leading the prayers.

Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Gboyega Alabi led the state delegation while top monarchs, political bigwigs and other dignitaries were present for the reception that followed. The remembrance had all the trappings of a well planned party, judging by the surplus of meals, exotic drinks, security control and music. The King of World Beats, Sunny Ade, who is the official artiste of the Inaolaji family, charged the mood with his electrifying performance that had the guests on their feet. The Ikire-born business tycoon was an astute businessman, a socialite per excellence and a philanthropist. He was a big time contractor and a major player in the property sector.