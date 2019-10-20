It was a galaxy of enthusiastic faces- beauty enthusiasts, marketers, distributors, celebrities, among others-at the official unveiling of Image Skincare in Nigeria on October 5, 2019.
Indeed, the venue brimmed with industry stakeholders, including high profile personalities of the beauty and wellness industry such as Skye Aesthetics, Kleingburg spa, Bnatural, Beauty in Lagos, Dabota Lawson and high profile image skincare users such as renowned architect and designer of the Maryland mall, Lagos, Tosin Osinowo, Ono Bello and many others.
The launch, which was hosted by Laserderm Clinics, Lagos, the official Nigerian distributors of Image Skincare for over five years running, was held at the Clear Essence California Spa in Ikoyi, Lagos.
LaserDerm Laser and skin clinic is an innovative aesthetic practice run by fully qualified medical practitioners with affil- iations to practice in the United
kingdom and South Korea to offer the aesthetic procedures to aid the aesthetic trend, as well as the fight against aging.
LaserDerm clinics was established in Nigerian in January, 2012 with two locations in Lagos.
Using the most technological advanced equipment in laser and skin treatment, LaserDerm clin- ics offers variety of therapeutic and cosmetic procedures to treat and care for the skin.
