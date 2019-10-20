It was a galaxy of enthusiastic faces- beauty enthusiasts, marketers, distributors, celebrities, among others-at the official unveiling of Image Skincare in Nigeria on October 5, 2019.

Indeed, the venue brimmed with industry stakeholders, including high profile personalities of the beauty and wellness industry such as Skye Aesthetics, Kleingburg spa, Bnatural, Beauty in Lagos, Dabota Lawson and high profile image skincare users such as renowned architect and designer of the Maryland mall, Lagos, Tosin Osinowo, Ono Bello and many others.

The launch, which was hosted by Laserderm Clinics, Lagos, the official Nigerian distributors of Image Skincare for over five years running, was held at the Clear Essence California Spa in Ikoyi, Lagos.