Okwe Obi

If Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi had known that the green white and green Nigeria national flag he designed in 1958 would be so desecrated, abused and abandoned, he probably would have channelled his ingenuity into something else more productive.

In every part of the country, monumental disservice has been done to the country’s national flag. No thanks to most establishments and government agencies that left the flags unkempt or replaced in torn or dirty state. At most establishments, the green colour which stands for the country’s rich vegetation and the white which means peace and unity have been defeated because of the lack of care.

One could argue or make a joke out of it that the reason Nigeria’s natural resources are pillaged or swindled by the few and why insecurity has become the norm could be linked to how disrespectful the flag has been handled.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the seat of power, is guilty of this anomaly. Most departments, parastatals and agencies including government-owned schools do not have the national flag anywhere close to it. Even few agencies that hoisted it treat it with levity and ignominy.

Findings revealed that aside commercial banks, churches and most corporate firms pay more attention to their flags more than that of the national flag, they are hoisted above which should not be so. The national anthem, which patriotic Nigerians are ordinarily expected to stand at attention whenever it is recited or sung as a show of patriotism, is not respected.

This national disservice is compounded by the inability of most Nigerians to recite the national anthem including political leaders. While others recite it leisurely, many others cannot recite a line of the anthem.

The hostility is not limited to the rich alone, vehicle owners, especially commercial drivers prefer to display flags of football clubs and countries like USA and UK in their vehicles to Nigeria’s flag, mostly when these foreign clubs are excelling.

Around Nyanya, a suburb of the FCT, for instance, food vendors use it as shield, while layabouts who sleep inside uncompleted building use it as curtain.

A civil servant, Chamberlain Odu, attributed the poor handlings of national symbols to poor governance and lack of unity. He said the families of those who paid the supreme price were abandoned, while those still alive are neglected:

“Sometimes I excuse people who do not have regard for our national symbols. We are so divided as a country, that some ethnic groups are marginalised. Even green colour, which stands for rich vegetation is not believable anymore because most Nigerians are hungry. They do not have basic needs.

“Is it the white colour which stands for unity and peace? Where is the peace? There is no peace and unity in the country. We are divided between the rich and the poor. If you do not have someone in power, getting a rewarding job is a problem. Most Nigerians are angry.

“The country has disappointed us through bad leadership. Nobody has time to respect national symbols. Look at the recently inaugurated ministers; is there any young person there? The country is not moving to the direction that it should.”

Mallam Adamu, who sells flags of football clubs, countries and other memorabilia, bemoaned that Nigerians patronise foreign flags to decorate their vehicles and homes more than the national flags. He added that the only period Nigerians buy the smaller Nigerian flag is during African Cup of Nations, Democracy or Independence Day.

“The only time you see Nigerians buy the country’s flag or emblem is when the Super Eagles are doing well at the African Nations Cup and during democracy or Independence Day. So, if we go to the market we buy more items with foreign design than Nigeria.”

But for Essien Ojoi, the situation needs serious national sensitisation and sanction for any institution that fails to replace torn flag. He called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Voice of Nigeria (VON), and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) to draw up programmes to educate Nigerians, especially the youth:

“I know that things are rough for Nigerians, and there is insecurity and hunger in the land. But we need to treat our national symbols with respect. I am of the opinion that government should sanction any institution that fails to replace our flag when dirty or torn. We have no other country than Nigeria. It is we who will protect and project our land before the international community.

“Now that history subject has been brought back in our curriculum, teachers must also help to inculcate the importance of respecting national symbols in our children.”