Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapha, has tipped APC aspirant, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as the next president.

He pledged to continually pray for him to emerge victorious, stating that Nigerians need to enjoy the dividends of good governance like the people of Rivers State enjoyed during Amaechi’s eight-year tenure as governor of Rivers State.

He spoke when Amaechi paid him a courtesy call on the sidelines of his consultative visit to APC delegates in Adamawa State on Monday.

At the meeting with delegates, leader of the APC in the state, immediate past governor of Adamawa, Sen. Jubrilla Bindow urged Adamawa delegates to vote for him at the party primaries for the good of the state and for Nigeria.

Amaechi charged the delegates to judge him by his antecedents and performance in every position he has handled, and make the right choice by voting for him to emerge candidate of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.