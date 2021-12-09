Stepping into the month of December, globally referred to as the month of peace, can be extraordinarily elating, exciting and full of hopeful aspirations. Why is this so? The answer is sequel to a global belief that Jesus, the founder of the Christian religion, was born in the month of December and he is spiritually known as the “Prince of Peace”.

It is the month workers hopefully await to proceed on their annual leave to enjoy a peaceful rest. Peace is an essential and necessary commodity for human existence. Individuals need peace. Families need peace, so does a nation need peace to progress. Business/companies need peace, that is why each of them winds up their activities, just to take some peaceful holiday.

Countries need peace; that is why a security agency like the police is set up, to maintain peace and order in society. Criminal activities fester and operate better when there is a chaotic situation bereft of peace. Unfortunately, since the emergence of Nigeria’s democratic dispensation i 1999, which should have urshered in a peaceful atmosphere, instead, the reverse has been the situation. Both internal and external peace seem to have eluded the country, as it continues to battle with many fronts of insecurity. Among the things that have sapped Nigeria of peace, include terrorist gangs like the ISWAP, Boko Haram, bandits, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other dangerous regional groups. These groups can be likened to fibroid cancer in the stomach of a woman. It continues to feed fat by absorbing the body nutrients and gradually annihilating the patient.

Nigeria is gradually “dying” if no adequate preventive steps are taking. When there is no peace, there can be no rest of mind. This consequently suffocates right thinking for development. Many leaders lack the necessary oxygen to help them think progressively. Peace is absolutely necessary in every human activity. All the internally displaced people from every sector of the war front were deprived of peace. They were dislodged from their original residence because of insurgency.

The same fate usually affects every victim of kidnapping. The period of their captivity completely deprives them of peace. Every minute a man lacks peace, confusion creeps in and the person is completely enveloped with depression. Peace is an essential part of human existence So important is peace that a global award was instituted for it, presented by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on behalf of the estate of Alfred Nobel for those who have “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Record shows that, since March 1901, it has been awarded annually (with some exceptions).

When there is a feud or conflict between parties, communities or countries, peaceful resolution becomes the only solution. Despite the creation of 36 states in the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, virtually every state is enmeshed in one type of insecurity or the other.

The multiplicity of criminality around the country is a clear testament that all is not well. Even as I write this column today, December 7, 2021, report has it that officials of the power holding authourity have downed tools and the consequence is lack of electricity across the country. Nigeria is in a pitiable state. Whatever the striking workers are demanding, was the supervising minister not aware? Is he not knowledgeable about the type of result and impact achieveable when issues are proactively approached? By switching off the national grid, it means that the country is in total blackout. This is a clear invitation to resurrect insecurity. By this singular act, officials of the power sector are inadvertently oiling the nefarious activities of known and unknown criminals.

President Muhammadu Buhari campaigned on two major , which are to fight corruption and insecurity. Six years after, apart from the multiplicity of insurgent groups, the graph of insecurity has continued to rise with attendant increase of casualties. In all of these, the President is always absolving his administration from any fault.

He believes that he is doing everything within his capability to address the situation. But it is a general notion that the buck stops at the table of the leader. Maybe the President is not adequately briefed on the situation in the country that could inhibit his overall accessment of the rate of insecurity in the country.

It is generally believed that insecurity affects agricultural products and the consequences are high cost of food products. Insecurity affects politics and the consequences are thuggery, arson, assasination and various degrees of criminality. All of these create instability and fear, which are impediments to a peaceful living. Looking back to the beginning of the year 2021 and if we can stretch our memory back to 2015 when President Buhari ascended the office, no Nigerian citizen can confidently stand and applaud his administration for providing a peaceful society for everyone.

It is either people are displaced and turned into homeless citizens, or they fall into the wrong hands of terrorists, killer herdsmen, kidnappers, vicious bandits or other local criminals parading the highways. As the year comes to an end, one word on the lips of every Nigerian is to have a peaceful Christmas celebration, even if there is no food on their table. If the police could dispatch over 50,000 security personnel to supervise an election in Anambra State, one would have expected, in the same vein, more personnel to secure the anticipated peace during this Christmas.

Xmas security tips

When big functions, where top politicians and very important personalities are invited, like the recent SUN newspaper award ceremony, it is expected that security of life and property should be paramount on the working arrangement of the organizers.

However, the COVID pandemic ravaging countries has created restrictions that make it compulsory for particular protocols to be followed. The last SUN newspaper award event showed comprehensive and classic preparations and fool-proof security arrangements. This is commendable. Oftentimes, hoodlums usually invade such occasions to perpetrate their evil acts and help in creating disorderliness. Areas of attention when organizing such a big ceremony should include the security of property (vehicles) belonging to guests and great attention should be paid to their lives.

A thorough security of lives at such events depends on the caliber of the security company employed, with the assistance of the police for better effectiveness.

When in such gatherings, personal items like smart phones and ladies’ handbags should not be carelessly displayed. The phone is call “handset” and should be treated as such, always clasped in your hand and not to be dropped on the table or even in the side pocket. While in such a gathering always carry along your handbag whenever you are to stand from your seat. Your personal security is entirely your function not that of the organizers.

At the end, the result of security, apart from the success of the ceremony, adds to make the ceremony a complete success.

