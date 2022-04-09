Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has never hidden his admiration and love for his mother, Lady Christine Adedoja Otedola. At every given opportunity, the gregarious business mogul celebrates the woman he claimed is behind his many success stories. Of course, it is expected of an appreciative son to a beloved mother. It’s not just her motherly influence that endears this grand dame and matriarch of the Otedola Clan to many but her warm-heartedness, devotion to family and service to the good people of Epe and Lagos as a whole.

Thus, on Sunday April 3 when the former Lagos First Lady turned 90, the sleepy Odoragushin, Noforija Epe, Lagos wore the garment of gaiety as thousands of powerful friends and business partners of her son converged on the town to celebrate the milestone year and welcome her to the elite club of nonagenarians. Indeed, the crème de la crème of Nigerian high society and the upper crust of various sectors were present at the two-part celebration —the dedication of the Catholic Church built by Lady Doja and her milestone birthday.

Spotlight gathered that this church project has always been the dream of the nonagenarian and she is super excited that this is happening in her lifetime. The day started with the church dedication and 90th birthday service and thanksgiving at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Epe and it was followed by a glitzy reception inside two well-decorated bespoke marquees mounted at the St. Patrick Secondary School, Odorangushin-Epe where guests were treated to a lavish, no-expense-spared, fairytale affair. At the blue-themed event planned by Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphaire Events and emceed by Darey Art Alade, gourmet meals and choice drinks flowed abundantly and guests were also treated to a surprise performance by King Sunny Ade who thrilled till late Sunday night.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“With all aura of humility, your presence, beyond any reasonable doubt, added glamour to the occasion. My fervent prayer for you all is for celebration not to cease in your individual lives,” an elated Otedola later said while expressing profound gratitude to guests who graced the celebration.