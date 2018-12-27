Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

It was a night of celebration and jubilation as the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) honoured eminent personalities with awards of excellence at its gala night.

The gala night, held at a popular event center located inside the Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, climaxed the week long Press Week, kick-started on Tuesday, December 18. The week was earlier declared open by the governor and the grand patron of the council, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, at the Iwe Irohin NUJ Secretariat, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

It was followed by a lecture titled “Media and 2019 General Elections” delivered by the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke.

In his remark at the gala night, which saw journalists and other media practitioners in the state coming together to wine and dine, the chairman of Ogun NUJ, Wole Sokunbi, said the award night was to honour the awardees for their immense contributions in their respective endeavours.

He explained that Amosun was honoured with the “Icon of Modern Democracy” award “because of his achievements in the infrastructural development in his eight years as governor.”

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Professor Felix Kolawole Salako, was given the award for his enduring legacy in restoring peace on the campus and for his interest in the growth of journalism in Nigeria.