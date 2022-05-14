For some years now, delectable Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma has bestridden the Nigeria’s oil and gas industry like a queen. For the affable GMD of Nepal Oil, a popular oil and gas marketing company, she is one of the biggest prospects in the volatile industry. In this dog-eat-dog world of big business, Ngozi has remained relevant and trudges on like an amazon. Of course, the smart and compassionate lady —an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston and member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators— is human with her own shortcomings but those she compensates with a generous spirit. And this rubbed off positively on her personality as seen when family, friends, business associates and staffers celebrated her gloriously as she hit the golden age penultimate week.

Typically, the highly industrious woman had all the good things required to enjoy life at her beck, and she’s definitely enjoying herself. The last time she had a high octane blowout was five years ago when the gorgeous lady with a moniker ‘Glam Ma’ celebrated her 45th birthday with a theme: ‘Great Gatsby’ at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel. The city was literally shaken as the crème of Lagos high society stormed the party. You can now imagine when she climbed the fifth floor recently. At her 50th birthday shindig —on Friday April 29— the oil magnate simply glowed with all her alluring beauty and sophistication. She brought back the attention of people as she shut down the Harbour Point Events Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. It was a spectacular night, aside from top-notch dignitaries from the corporate world and public service, the golden festivity featured performances and appearances by entertainment stars. And the menu had a selection of local and global cuisines available in surplus. On that day, Abia State-born Ngozi also got a wonderful birthday gift of the eye-popping latest Rolls Royce car courtesy of her darling husband, Elder Eme Ekeoma, whose adventures and exploits in the Nigerian oil and gas industry have also incised his name in the marble walls of indigenous business genius and enterprise.

