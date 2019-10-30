Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Area Command Onitsha, Anambra state has honoured 30 people who distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours in the service to humanity and for the security of lives and property.

Leading the pack of the award recipients were Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 9, Umuahia, Mr. Mr. Bala Tijani, Anambra Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, traditional ruler of Uke Kingdom, Igwe Charles Agbala, Divisional Police Officer of Bridgehead, Mr. Eddy Okeke and his Ogidi counterpart, Mr. Mark Ijarafu, as well as the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed.

Others include fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Father Emmanuel Obimma, an Enugu State based alternative medicine expert, Prof Joseph Okoro Akepa, a retired Commissioner of Police in Delta State and Senior Special Adviser on Vigilante Services to the Anambra State Governor; Chief Ikechukwu Aduba, and Chairman of Vigilante Services for Anambra North Senatorial zone, Chief Chinenye Ihenko, among others.

At the well-attended ceremony held at the Onitsha Area Command PCRC complex, Onitsha, Chairman of the Nigeria Red Cross Society in the state, Prof. Peter Emeka Katchy, who chaired the occasion commended Governor Willie Obiano for his encouragement, support and motivation to the police by providing them with necessary gadgets and logistics to facilitate their operation.

The grand patron of PCRC said the awards were presented to them in appreciation of their support and contribution to the group and indeed humanity.

In his address, Chairman of PCRC in the Area Command, Mr. Victor Agubisi said the recipients were carefully selected in the police, the business community and other fields of endeavours.

He told the awardees that the honour was bestowed on them as a result of their excellent performances in discharging of their duties in respect of maintenance of security and support to a peaceful society, while urging them to always sustain the tempo to serve as a morale booster to others.

He described the commissioner as “security pundit, a man of honour, great achiever, lover of peace and crime fighter’’, adding that the police chief’s perfect synergy with the Governor had drastically reduced crime and other vices in the state.

He commended the efforts of the state Government in the provision of security gadgets and patrol vehicles that enabled the police to attain enviable heights in their security job.

Agubisi then urged the public to report people of questionable character to help the police rid the state of criminals.

Daily Sun gathered that the state Commissioner of Police had on assumption of duties in July said that his priority was going to be democratic policing, which entailed respect for human rights and partnership with members of the public in the fight against crime.

Under Abang’s watch, all manner of crimes, like bag snatching had been curbed at Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

People said that through proper deployment of the alternative dispute resolution method the commissioner had been able to resolve disputes among communities as well as create conducive environment that had gone a long way in bringing about peace in the state.

Responding after receiving the award titled “Agu na eche ibe”, Abang said: “Anambra is my home, I served here as a Mopol Commander in 1999, came back in 2009/10 as Assistant Commissioner in charge of operations and now as commissioner”.

He reassured Ndi Anambra and residents that the police under his watch would work hard to provide them adequate security and urged the citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.

He reiterated police’s commitment to continue partnering the communities for efficient policing.

He thanked the PCRC for considering them worthy of the awards while assuring residents of the state of adequate policing especially these ‘ember’ months.