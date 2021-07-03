It was a happy symbiosis with Nollywood penultimate Friday when Nigerian Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo led a kaleidoscope of top government functionaries and celebrities to the Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Abuja for the private screening of action packed thriller, The Silent Baron. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) collaborated with Ekwe Nche Entertainment Limited to produce the film which exposes the drug trafficking and the work done by the agency to frustrate efforts of criminals involved in the illicit trade.

Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman of the NDLEA, who welcomed the Vice-President and his team to the event, thanked guests for attending the screening held as part of activities to mark the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking 2021. Vice-President Osinbajo didn’t do any talking, but he exchanged pleasantries with the cast and crew of the movie, even as they all enjoyed a photo-op on the red carpet with the nation’s number two man. Producer and writer of The Silent Baron, Ifeanyi Ukaeru, described the screening of the movie as an emotional moment for him. An elated Ukaeru told guests that the film featuring a combination of Nollywood veterans such as Ejike Asiegbu, Sani Muazu, Ngozi Nwosu and high-in-demand starlets like Nancy Isime, Enyinna Nwigwe, Anthony Munjaro and Doris Ifeka was his contribution to national development.

“This is not just a movie, it is a call for surveillance…that Nigerians take responsibility and be vigilant in the fight against drug trafficking and illicit drug abuse. We want people to understand that this war on drugs is something everyone needs to own,” Ukaeru said.

Enyinna Nwigwe who played the role of the villain, ‘Anselm The Silent Baron’ revealed that he enjoys being part of advocacy done through the film. According to the actor, different things attracted him to the script. “Through my journey as an actor, I have found myself telling stories that concern advocacy and socially relevant conversations. This movie happens to be one of them. In the space of law enforcement and the armed forces, I have also done a lot of work, always on the side of the law. So it was interesting to get a call to come play the ‘bad person’ who the search light is on,” he said. The Silent Baron shows how drug pushers operate and how they sometimes deceive and use innocent people. It also shows the strength and passion of the NDLEA in fighting the menace on land, air, sea and at the borders.

Pretty actress Ifueko Doris, who played Bola in the movie, advised young people to avoid being lured into crime. Her character in the movie Bola is a naïve girl from an average family who met Anslem and fell in love with him because he offered her money, which she didn’t have. Some of the dignitaries at the screening include the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Sen. Ishaku Abbo, member representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), Director-General of the National Council For Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Former Chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mrs. Farida Waziri and Secretary of NDLEA, Barr. Shedrack Haruna.

